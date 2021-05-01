The first transformers for energy from what will become Scotland’s biggest offshore windfarm have arrived on site in Angus.

Three giant units made the journey from Dundee port to Tealing on Saturday afternoon.

They were given a police escort through the city and on to the A90 for the journey to a substation for the one gigawatt Seagreen development.

The substation has been under construction since March last year.

Cables from the Seagreen wind farm 27 kilometres off the coast of Angus are to come ashore at Carnoustie.

Three cable circuits will then run the renewable energy 17km across south Angus to the substation.

Once operation, Seagreen’s capacity will be enough to power one and a half million homes.

Further transformer convoys are due to run on May 23 and July 4.

The £3 billion Seagreen project is a joint venture between SSE Renewables and Total.

Its 114 turbines are expected to become operational in 2023.