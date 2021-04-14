Giant goddess set to Storm Scotland’s popular Fringe By The Sea festival

A spectacular sea goddess will rise from the waters and walk the land to take one of Scotland’s most-loved festivals by storm this summer.

Storm, standing at 10-metres tall is Scotland’s largest puppet and will be a centrepiece for Fringe By The Sea in North Berwick this August.

Part of the Year of Coasts and Waters, Storm is folklore made real, living in the waters around Scotland and coming to land to tell the story of oceans in crisis.

Created by Edinburgh-based visual theatre company, Vision Mechanics, the eye-catching puppet was first unveiled as part of Celtic Connections 2020.

Vision Mechanics Artistic Director, Symon Macintyre said: “After meeting thousands of friends at her debut in Glasgow at the start of 2020, Storm has been lying in wait to return to Scottish shores and continue to share her message of care for our environment, our oceans and our coastlines.

“Storm brings communities together, something we have all been missing, and we’re delighted to be able to continue her journey on the beautiful beaches of North Berwick with Fringe By The Sea.”

Made from entirely recycled and natural resources, Storm is ten metres tall and weighs around 500 kilos and is operated by eight puppeteers. Her eyes are the colour of oyster shells, her hair thick strands of kelp, her voice the chorus of the waves.

She is accompanied wherever she travels by a beautiful soundscape created by the pioneering Scottish folk singer Mairi Campbell. There are plans to have Storm tour Scotland’s towns and villages this autumn, after her appearance at Fringe By The Sea which runs in North Berwick from August 6 to 15.

Rory Steel, Director of Fringe By The Sea said: “We are super excited to have Storm appearing on the last day of our festival and be part of her ‘resurrection’ as she spreads her story around Scotland. She can expect a very special North Berwick welcome.”

Fringe By The Sea will offer a line-up of more than 150 events which will see live audiences being entertained in Covid-secure environments.

Tickets are already selling well for acts that have been announced including Basement Jaxx, Huey Morgan, Peat & Diesel, Irvine Welsh, Janey Godley and Gail Porter.

More information about the best way to see Storm will be made available at www.fringebythesea.com and on social media channels nearer the time.

Tickets for events can also be booked at the festival website.