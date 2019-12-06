Giant energy-saving ‘battery packs’ proposed for Dundee industrial estate

Giant “battery packs” which store up electricity to meet and balance out Dundee’s electricity demands could soon be installed on a city industrial estate.

Specialists Gigabox Developments Ltd wants to create a space for up to 50 energy storage units on Dunsinane Industrial Estate to support government efforts to “decarbonise, modernise and reinforce” the existing electrical grid.

It will provide a cache of up to 50 megawatts of power on tap – enough to supply up to 100,000 homes for an hour.

Energy storage facilities such as these will soon become the norm as the ways in which electricity is generated move away from fossil fuels towards renewable sources such as wind and solar power.

While greener in nature, the energy output of such methods can be unpredictable – with extremely windy or still days generating too much or too little electricity to meet grid demands, for example.

However, the massive stores proposed for Dundee can be used to capture excess electricity, retain it for an extended period of time and feed it back into the grid as and when it is required.

© Stock

Dan Grierson, of planning consultants The Energy Workbox, said the facility could be used to keep homes running in the event of a disruption to the supply.

He said: “It’s all about bulking out the grid – 27% of our energy is coming from wind and it’s potentially going to double in the future.

“But if we generate too much power from wind turbines they either need to be turned off, or the energy has to be stored or exported to Norway.

“But if you have a problem on the grid and you’ve stored energy we can do what’s called maintaining the frequency – avoiding disruption.”

© Google

Gigabox has proposed creating the facility on part of the former Valentine’s card factory site on Dunsinane Avenue, opposite Dovetail. The land is considered “brownfield” and is not currently in use.

It also proposes a small substation building, together with transformers to convert the power to run on the National Grid, along with security fencing and CCTV.