Ghosts of Christmas past: Bins spilling out onto streets with bags stuffed full of festive rubbish

Christmas joy has turned to dismay with the remnants of the most wonderful time of the year littering the city’s streets.

In numerous locations throughout Dundee including the West End, Charleston, Kirkton and the city centre, communal bins are filled to overflowing with debris which is spilling out onto the surrounding roads.

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson said he had already received numerous complaints from constituents and was urging people to contact the council if they were concerned about the mounting rubbish.

© DC Thomson

Mr Macpherson said: “I have had a few complaints already and quite clearly rubbish is gathering.

“One area in particular that was brought to my attention was Tullideph Road.

“I have contacted the council and asked for that to be cleared as quickly as possible.

“Rubbish is not only unsightly but there is an obvious environmental hazard.

© DC Thomson

“Anyone who discovers overflowing bins or piles of rubbish should either tell their local councillor or report it to the city council directly.”

Across Charleston, St Mary’s, Stobswell and the Hilltown and a number of other areas there were bags of rubbish bulging from bins and scattered across pavements and grassy areas.

In Victoria Street someone had already thrown out their Christmas tree and there were mounds of torn wrapping paper.

© DC Thomson

A local resident said: “The streets are a mess already. There is rubbish everywhere.

“The bins are not being emptied as far as I can see and there’s a real mess building up.

“People are just chucking their rubbish outside and if it’s not cleared soon it’s going to be spilling all over the streets.”

At the Hilltown multis there is also evidence of people throwing bags of rubbish out their windows.

© DC Thomson

A resident at Bonnethill Court said: “There are bags of rubbish lying around.

“People in the multis seem quite happy to just church their refuse out the window.

© DC Thomson

“It’s disgusting and the rest of us have to look out on to it. It also obviously creates a serious health hazard.”

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “Through our Take Pride in Your City campaign we aim to encourage everyone to come together to keep the city clean for residents and visitors.

“Over the festive period service delays may occur and collections may be later than planned.

“If we don’t pick up your kerbside bins or food caddies on the dates above, please leave them out until we collect them. If they have not been collected after 48 hours please contact us directly to report it.

“We encourage residents to recycle their Christmas trees at Dawson Park, one of the city’s recycling centres or through the Council’s Christmas tree uplift service.

“We would urge everyone to remember to recycle Christmas cards, envelopes and wrapping paper in their blue bin after their celebrations.”

