Ghostbusters star Bill Murray involved in four-vehicle car crash in Fife

Hollywood star Bill Murray has been involved in a road accident while in St Andrews for the Dunhill Links golf tournament.

It’s understood the actor, famous for his roles in Groundhog Day and Ghostbusters, injured his hand during the four-vehicle crash.

© Supplied

Mr Murray could be seen speaking to police officers in the street while wearing a cowboy hat.

Police Scotland said four vehicles had been involved in an incident in Greyfriars Garden around 1pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “They have all exchanged details and there is no other police involvement.”