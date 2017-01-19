Dundee’s most famous birds are gearing up for a wrestling legend coming to the city at the end of the month.

Former World Wrestling Federation (WWE) champion Rey Mysterio will be in Dundee for an appearance on January 28.

The Dundee Penguins got into the fighting spirit when they adorned the headgear of the Luche Libre star, who is appearing at the Dundee Ice Arena as the headline act of the 5 Star Wrestling show.

The penguins, whose home is the wall outside the Steeple Church on Nethergate, are known to dress accordingly to what is going on in the city.

Last month they wore Santa Claus outfits to bring in the festive period.