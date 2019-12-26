Getting ready for New Year’s Day dooks across Tayside

Plans for New Year’s Day dooks across Tayside are well under way.

The Broughty Ferry event will take place at Broughty Ferry Harbour, with the dook at 3.30pm and a fancy dress competition at 3pm.

Organised by Joyce McIntosh, life president of the Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association, the event is in its 119th year.

Joyce said the event is set to be a windy one and she is keeping an eye on whether it might have to be postponed, something that has never happened before.

She added: “We have about 60 entries in to date.” She added they have had people from as far away as New Zealand, Australia and Massachusetts register to take part.

People can sign up via the association’s website, or on the day, and they can also raise money for charity whilst doing so. Entry costs £15.

Arbroath’s Dook will take place between 2.30-3.30pm at Arbroath Harbour. The event raises funds for Cancer Research and registration costs £15. You can sign up via the Cancer Research website, email anguscruk@yahoo.com, or on the day. Participants will receive a special Dook T-shirt.

The Carnoustie Rugby Dook is at 3pm and the meeting point is behind the Carnoustie Golf Centre. Entry costs £5, you can sign up via the event Facebook page or on the day. Donations will go to the 5-Day Chemotherapy Unit at Ninewells Hospital.