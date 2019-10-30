Getting ready for big night of dance: Strictly Come Prancing taking place at Dundee’s Apex Hotel this Friday

Performers from this year’s Strictly Come Prancing took a quick step closer to the big show with rehearsals this week.

A total of 13 couples are competing for the winners’ trophy this year and will perform their routines on Friday before a crowd of 600 people at the Apex Hotel in a specially hoisted marquee.

The spectacular event is aimed at raising funds for Help for Kids and last year it brought in £30,000 for families in need.

Organiser Stacey Wallace, a charity manager with Wave FM, said: “The big night is getting so close and I am really excited about this year’s event.

“The final rehearsal has taken place, where all the couples met up to perform in front of their rivals at Harris Academy. I have not seen any of the performers because I want to keep that element of surprise for the big night.”

This year’s judging panel comprises: Glen McCartney, ballroom instructor; Jenni MacFarlane, who won last year’s title; Kezia Rose, a judge from last year who helps with hair and make up; Denise West, a long time supporter of Help for Kids and Hayley Scanlan, a celebrity designer from Dundee.

And on the entertainment front are last year’s dancers back to perform while the Help for Kids’ children’s choir starts the evening’s proceedings.

Urban Moves from Leisure and Culture Dundee will also put on a top dance display while husband and wife team Lianne-Carr and Paul Wylie are to sing.

Stacey added: “A lot of effort goes into this event from the dancing couples who work hard week in, week out at practising routines. I would like to thank them all, along with their choreographers from Urban Moves plus every sponsor who donated prizes and the people who bought tickets.

“I’d like to thank Hannah Kemlo from Wave FM for her help co- ordinating this, Irving from Freedom Hair and Apex Hotel.

“It is a perfect time to do this because last year the money came in just before Christmas and we managed to give it out for winter clothing.”