Getaway driver jailed for £10,000 raids on rural Angus homes

A getaway driver has been jailed for his part in a series of break-ins that saw a crime gang escape with over £10,000 worth of goods.

Debt-ridden Sean Townsley aided break-ins at rural properties in Angus which saw a haul of jewellery, electrical goods and champagne stolen.

A sheriff slammed the “despicable” crime and locked Townsley up for two years.

It was revealed that Townsley acted as a driver while his accomplices, who have not been traced, made the thefts from the properties.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that the first victim returned to her home outside Forfar and found smashed glass and a number of items had been stolen.

A haul of jewellery was taken as well as a laptop with an estimated value as high as £7,000.

Prosecutor Marie Irvine said the second property in Wellbank was being renovated. The alarm was raised after glass was again seen across the floor.

She said: “The witness had attended the night before to carry out work. All was in order at 6pm when he left and secured the property.

“He returned the following day to see a window had been smashed and glass all over the floor.

“Among the items stolen included a hammer, drills, a chainsaw, a flat screen television and 13 bottles of champagne. The total value was £2,985.”

The owner of a third property again returned home and saw that a number of items had been stolen. Police estimated the value totalled £1,230.

Townsley, a prisoner of HMP Perth, was arrested after police traced his vehicle which was spotted near the scene of one of the thefts.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to breaking into a house in Inverarity, Forfar, and stealing bracelets, watches, necklaces, earrings, a laptop and jewellery box on April 12 2018.

Between April 15-16 2018, he broke into a house on Wellbank to steal drills, a toolbag, a Samsung television, 13 bottles of champagne, cutlery and a chainsaw.

Three days later, he reset a tan-coloured guitar on Pitcaple Walk, Whitfield before breakin ginto a house in Monikie on April 25 2018 and stealing laptops, a gold wedding band, keys and gaming headphones.

Solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin, defending, said his client committed the offence after being told that debts he owed would be paid off if he complied.

When passing sentence, Sheriff Tom Hughes said: “This was not something that happened on the spur of the moment.

“It is clear that this was carefully planned. A lot of these properties were remote.

“The court will need to send a clear message to people like you that think it is appropriate to carry out housebreakings, which is a despicable crime.”