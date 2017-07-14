Lace up those trainers and get yer kilt swinging — because one of the most popular charity events in the country is about to march on Dundee.

And the Tele will be backing the the Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk 2017 every step of the way as it puts the fun into fundraising on August 20.

Kiltwalk was first launched in 2011, and the real beauty is the way it works.

For a start, there are four locations — Dundee, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh – and there are three different walks to choose from.

Want a Wee Wander with the kids? Pick the six-miler.

If you think you can handle 11 miles, sign up for the Big Stroll, and if you’re a real hardcore hiker then step up and see if you’ve got what it takes to complete the 25-mile Mighty Stride.

Evening Telegraph editor Steven Bell said: “The Kiltwalk is a fantastic way to enjoy our beautiful part of the country while raising lots of money.

“We’re delighted to be supporting the event and look forward to seeing lots of people taking part.

“Keep an eye out over the coming weeks for build-up to the Kiltwalk and coverage of the big day itself.”

Paul Cooney, chief executive of the Kiltwalk, added: “We are thrilled to bring the Kiltwalk to Dundee.

“Our ambition is to turn the Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk into Scotland’s largest mass participation event, so we’re asking Dundonians of all ages to sign up and get involved.”

Backing the whole Kiltwalk plan is The Hunter Foundation (THF), a charity established by entrepreneur and philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter.

The foundation has transformed lives from Scotland to the Sahara and that’s the second beauty of the Kiltwalk — you raise money for the charity of YOUR choice.

THF took over the Kiltwalk a few years back, so now every pound a walker raises for a charity of their choice goes to that charity.

It gets better — THF tops-up every pound with an additional 40p.

And that’s because every mile completed by this year’s Kiltwalkers is going to be helped by someone rather special – Barack Obama.

THF hosted a fundraiser with the former US president in Edinburgh earlier this year, raising a whopping £670,000 for Scottish charities.

Of that, £570,000 will be shared among all the good causes which have or will participate in this year’s series of Kiltwalks — equivalent to a 30% boost in funding — and the foundation will add another 10%.

For the Dundee Kiltwalk, the Mighty Stride sets off at 9am from the world-famous Old Course in St Andrews before heading on to the Fife Coastal Path.

The route takes in such landmarks as the Tay Bridge and Broughty Castle — so take your camera!

The Big Stroll leaves Tayport at 11am, while the Wee Wander sets off from Discovery Point at

noon.

All the walks finish at the Kiltwalk Village at Blue Seaway Playground, Monifieth Beach, where a hot meal, a few drinks and a night of entertainment will be waiting.

So visit thekiltwalk.co.uk and get signed up.

Fantastic to have Tele’s support for this year’s Kiltwalk – BY SIR TOM HUNTER

It’s fantastic to have the support of the Evening Telegraph for the Dundee Kiltwalk — a great event for wearing a wee bit of tartan, taking a walk and raising much-needed funds for the charity of your choice.

The great news is that for every pound a walker raises, the Kiltwalk will add 40p.

So, whether you’re raising £100 or £1,000, you’ll receive 40% more from us.

It must be one of the best fundraising vehicles around.

That is all thanks to a fundraising dinner we held earlier in the year with President Barack Obama and we are channelling all of those monies back to Scottish charities participating in the Kiltwalks across the country, a little help for hundreds of causes.

So I’d ask all of Tayside to mobilise and register at thekiltwalk.co.uk for Sunday August 20, put a bit of tartan on and walk six miles, 11 miles or go for the big one and do 25 miles.

It’s all about having a bit of fun and raising much-needed funds for charity.

What we are doing with Kiltwalk is making it the most cost-effective way for every charity in Scotland to raise money for what they believe in, and so far more than 500 charities have done just that.

Finally, can I say that with the Royal Bank of Scotland, Arnold Clark and many local sponsors such as Eden Mill in St Andrews and Johnston Carmichael in Forfar, we are generating huge support for the event.

Sir Tom is an entrepreneur and philanthropist who co-founded the Hunter Foundation with his wife Marion, Lady Hunter.