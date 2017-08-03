Free health checks are on offer as part of the Dundee Healthy Living Initiative (DHLI), which aims to promote physical, mental and social wellbeing in the city.

Health checks are being held in the Wellgate Shopping Centre today from 1pm-3pm.

The DHLI team will also be holding a free health check at the Drop Inn Café in Lochee Parish Church Hall next Tuesday from 11am-1pm.

Catrina Boal, community health specialist nurse with DHLI, said: “We run free health checks for people across the city where we also share information about tailored health groups available in local communities around the city.

“People can just drop by as no appointment is necessary.

“This week, for the first time, health colleagues from the Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) screening programme at Ninewells will be joining us to let people know about their work.

“AAA screening is a way of checking if there’s a bulge or swelling in the aorta, the main blood vessel that runs from your heart down through your tummy.

“It can be serious if it’s not spotted early on because it could get bigger and eventually burst.

“The condition mostly affects men aged 65 and over.

“If they are registered with a GP, they will receive an invitation to go for a scan, so the team will be chatting about the condition and encouraging people to go for a scan.”