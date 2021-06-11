Get tested Dundee: New timetable for mobile Covid testing vans in communities

Mobile Covid-19 testing vans will be visiting communities in Dundee from Monday June 14 after a surge in cases.

NHS Tayside are encouraging people to get tested following a recent increase in the number of cases of the virus in the city.

The mobile testing vans will follow a new timetable until June 28 to make testing easily available.

The community is being urged to test twice a week after Dundee recorded a seven-day case rate of 265.87 per 100,000 people, over double the Scottish average.

NHS Tayside has launched a drive to encourage people to take up testing twice weekly, even if they have no symptoms.

Where can I be tested?

The mobile testing vans are visiting the following sites until June 28:

Monday from 10am until 2 pm at Menzieshill Community Centre and from 10am until 4pm at Douglas Sports Centre.

Tuesday from 10am until 2pm at Menzieshill Community Centre and from 10am until 4pm at Douglas Sports Centre.

Wednesday from 10am until 4pm at Douglas Sports Centre.

Thursday from 10am until 4pm at Douglas Sports Centre.

Friday from 10am until 4pm at Dundee International Sports Centre.

Saturday from 10am until 4pm at Dundee City Centre – East Whale Lane Car Park.

Sunday from 10am until 4pm at Dundee International Sports Centre.

Do I need to book in advance?

The mobile testing sites are walk-in and there is no need to book an appointment.

However, to make the process quicker, you can book in advance and pre-register your details by phoning 119.

The mobile testing units are safe and secure, with strict hygiene measures in place.

Staff on site will support people through the testing process which involves self-administering a swab test.

Full instructions will be provided. Testing is quick and easy with results communicated to people by text message 24 to 48 hours after the test.

Are there other ways for me to get tested?

In addition to the mobile testing vans, there are other ways for people in Dundee to get tested including permanent testing venues.

Dudhope Castle, Dundee – Drive through.

Kirkton Community Centre, Dundee – Walk through.

Park Place, Dundee – Walk through.

Testing is available every day at these venues from 8am to 8pm for anyone who has or hasn’t got symptoms.

People should book a test online or by calling 0800 028 2816.

Lateral flow tests

You can also collect a rapid test kit, or lateral flow test, from the permanent testing venues.

Kits to self-test at home are now also available from community pharmacies.

Advice is also available online on how to carry out a test at home.