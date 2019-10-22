Get ready to rumba with dancing night: Less than two weeks until Strictly Come Prancing at Dundee’s Apex Hotel

The stage is set for one of the biggest nights of the year as dozens of couples strut their stuff in the name of charity.

In less than two weeks, 13 couples will take part in Strictly Come Prancing to try to raise as much cash as possible for Help for Kids.

The night, which is one the charity’s flagship events, is on November 1 at the Apex Hotel and last year raised more than £30,000.

Over the last two months the contestants have been busy putting together their routines and getting themselves ready for the big event.

The Tele’s very own Travolta, reporter Kenny MacDonald, is hoping to wow the crowds alongside partner Watti Calley.

© Supplied

He said: “It has been harder work than I imagined and I now have big respect for the real professionals who perform this week in, week out.

“I have to thank my dance partner Watti for putting up with me. She is the real star of the show and thankfully I have not stepped on her toes – yet.

“I am really nervous about the big night and it is still a couple of weeks away. I feared the worst when I strained a calf muscle at rehearsals in Grove Academy.

“Thankfully, former Dundee United physio Craig Reynolds came to my rescue and worked some magic, so a big thanks to him too. But the biggest thanks goes to choreographers Iona McInally and Zoe Heddie, from Urban Moves, especially for being so patient.”

Lynn Allardice, who is partnered with her cousin Louise Adams, said: “It has been great, we did around seven weeks with Megan, our Urban Moves teacher, we learned a little something each week.

“For the three weeks leading up to the event we are practising ourselves due to holidays, so that’s a little challenging. As soon as anyone asks about the final event our tummies do flips. The training has been hard work and tiring.

“We are doing a jive and it’s non-stop so the breathing techniques at the end are not pleasant but very worth it.”

Steve Kyle who is partnered with his wife, Debbie, said: “We are both very excited to be part of such a significant night for the Help for Kids charity. The aches and pains of dance rehearsals will surely be worth the fun performance we have planned. We can’t wait for showtime and a ‘blinding’ routine.”

© Supplied

Clair Strachan said: “I’m feeling nervous but I’m looking forward to it. I’ve never done anything like this. I’ve never danced before, it’s totally new to me. It will be strange when it’s all over.

“Although me and my partner didn’t know each other before, we get along great and we have also had a few good laughs.”

Stacey Wallace, manager of Help For Kids, said: “We are super-excited to once again host this event, there’s a lot of planning that goes into this and we are so grateful to everyone who has got involved to help us put this event together. Also everyone who has sponsored, donated prizes, bought raffle tickets. We can’t wait to see this year’s dancers in action, we have a great show lined up.”

Tickets can still be purchased from Eventbrite and cost £60.

Guests will be treated to a champagne reception, a two-course meal as well as entertainment from the dancers and a DJ.