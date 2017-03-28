Get ready for glitter tears, the latest makeup trend that will be everywhere this summer

The clocks have gone back, the days are getting noticeably lighter and you’ve even stopped wearing a minimum of five thermal layers every time you leave the house. This means one thing – summer is nearly here.

In preparation for warm weather and the festival season, a new trend is sweeping social media and it’s just about as glam as things get. Spoiler alert: glitter tears aren’t for the shy or retiring.

Luckily, this isn’t a super confusing beauty trend (like using a boiled egg as a blending device), as it pretty much does what it says on the tin. And you can be sure that the results are pretty spectacular.

Some efforts are pretty subtle (well, as subtle as you can get with glitter dripping from your eyes).

Whereas other people’s interpretations of the trend are far from understated.

Some bloggers use a special injection pen which lets you glue the glitter underneath your eyes. Luckily, it’s not too annoying to remove, as the glitter can just be pulled off.

We don’t know about you, but glitter tears are definitely the kind of crying we can get on board with.