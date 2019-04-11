Get ready for fear factor at Dundee film festival

Fans of creepy cinema are in for a scare at this year’s Dundead film festival, which has unveiled its line-up.

The annual festival is coming back to the DCA for its ninth year from Thursday May 2 to Sunday May 5.

Cinemagoers can look forward to a preview of Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, Zac Efron’s biopic of serial killer Ted Bundy.

Other new flicks being screened include The Dead Center, Werewolf, Far From The Apple Tree, Knife + Heart and Level 16 – with all five being shown in Dundee ahead of general release.

As part of the DCA’s 20th anniversary celebrations, classic horror films from 1999 will be screened for those who prefer their scares old fashioned.

Blasts from the past include Japanese classic Ring, David Cronenberg’s sci-fi horror eXistenz and a 35mm screening of The Blair Witch Project.

Other classics from further back include A Clockwork Orange and 1979 spine-tingler Phantasm.

Closing the festival is Those Who Deserve To Die by director Bret Wood.

Christopher O’Neill, festival programmer, said: “This year sees the ninth edition of the Dundead Film Festival at DCA and, as ever, we present a mixture of previews of exceptional new movies and fondly remembered classics.”

Festival passes, which include tickets to all 13 films, a quiz night, T-shirt and print, are available for £80 from the DCA box office or dca.org.uk.