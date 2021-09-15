‘Get out, there’s a massive fire’: Resident tells of moment Dundee flat blaze took hold

A woman has told how she was pulled out of her Dundee flat by police while she was sleeping after a fire broke out next door.

The blaze on McGill Street, just off Albert Street, began at around 11.40am on Tuesday.

Emergency services cordoned off the scene as thick smoke poured from a ground-floor property.

A man who lives in the flat was taken to hospital as a precaution – while another person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

The woman, who also lives on the ground floor, told The Courier: “I was actually asleep.

“I don’t know what started the fire, I think it was his kitchen. It could have been a hell of a lot worse.

“The police came in and pulled me out basically.

“I thought I was dreaming about hearing the alarms so I was quite disorientated when they came in.

“They were lovely and just said, ‘you need to get out, there’s a massive fire’.

“I’ve never seen anything like it, the smoke coming out the front of the building as well was unreal.

“The whole close right up to the top of the building is just black.”

The woman is full of praise for the police that went to her aid – including an off-duty officer.

She said: “They managed to get me out of the building very quickly.

“One of the police officers that came, I’m sure he wasn’t actually meant to be on duty, I overheard that he was just driving past and saw everything.

“He was just amazing, rattling everybody’s doors and it was just something you don’t really need on your day off.”

Smoke damage is still visible around the building – with the window to the flat where the fire took place boarded up.

The resident added: “I’m fine but I was actually more worried about my neighbour’s cat.

“She was up last night and I just thought, ‘thank God’.”