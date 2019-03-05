WIN: Get married in style with our £12,500 wedding competition

Most couples can only dream of the perfect hassle-free wedding day, but for one lucky pair that’s about to become a reality.

Help for Kids – which is supported by Wave FM and the Evening Telegraph – has launched this year’s Win a Wedding competition, with a grand prize of a £12,500 ceremony at The Quay in Dundee.

To take part, couples looking to tie the knot are being asked to register on the Help for Kids website before being invited to an interview.

A shortlist of five couples will then be selected and each couple will be given three weeks to raise as much for Help for Kids as possible.

The bride and groom-to-be who raise the most funds for the charity will win the prize.

The winning couple will be revealed at The Quay on Thursday May 2.

Suppliers from across Dundee have come together to donate items to make the winners’ day special.

Couples in last year’s competition had to get creative in their bid to raise the most cash.

The winning couple, Paul and Lianne Wyllie, held two charity gigs, an Easter fun day and even a spiritual evening with psychic Karen Docherty.

When asked what their advice would be for couples entering the competition, Lianne said: “Start planning now. We found the three-week time frame difficult while working full-time and raising our daughter. It’s worth it, though. It felt amazing to know all the couples had made a difference together.”

Since their wedding Lianne has become an ambassador for the charity and seen the difference the funds made first hand.

She added: “I’ve got to do some great things like visiting Ninewells Hospital to see how Help for Kids funded a clown doctor to make the children smile while in hospital.”

A huge number of local businesses have donated their services for the competition.

In addition to venue hire, The Quay has donated arrival and toast drinks for 50 guests, along with a wedding breakfast.

An evening buffet for 100 guests has also been provided.

A £600 bridal gown has been donated by Innate Bridals, with McCalls supplying a kilt for the groom.

Lyndsey Phillip Photography has supplied a wedding package as has videographers

I Do Events to capture the big moments of the day.

A full list of competition prizes and suppliers can be found on the Help for Kids website.

If a same-sex couple win the prize, the packages above will be adjusted accordingly to suit their needs.

To enter the competition register on the Help for Kids website by March 25 at: www.helpforkids.org.uk.