How to get full iPhone battery charge in five minutes

While many argue that smart phones have been a great invention, their short battery-life can be a source of frustration.
Thankfully, there are ways around this problem.
An article in Her gives the following tips:
- Use a wall charger. It is more efficient. The iPad wall charger is the fastest charging of the apple range.
- Turn on airplane mode. This actually helps speed up the charging process.
- Don’t turn the screen on or check it while charging – that uses battery.
Business Insider got the iPhone to 100 per cent using this method, compared to the control method’s five per cent, in five minutes.
A site from battery company Cadex called Battery University has general tips to prolong your mobile phone battery:
- Charge your phone in short bursts. It’s a misconception that charging your battery once it is down to 1 per cent and then letting it run to 100 per cent is the way to do it. In fact, charging your phone for a long time – such as while it’s on the bedside table – may actually be damaging for the lithium battery.
- Avoid charging to 100%. This keeps your phone in a state of high tension and wears it down in the long run. This is because the high voltage stresses out the battery. Keeping your charge at a happy medium, and topping up when needed is much more beneficial.
- Remove your phone case. Some cases insulate heat in your phone, and this diminishes the effectiveness of the batteries. Removing your phone from its case, at least while you’re charging it, will keep the batteries cool and prolong their life.