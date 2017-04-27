How to get full iPhone battery charge in five minutes

While many argue that smart phones have been a great invention, their short battery-life can be a source of frustration.

Thankfully, there are ways around this problem.

An article in Her gives the following tips:

Use a wall charger. It is more efficient. The iPad wall charger is the fastest charging of the apple range.

Turn on airplane mode. This actually helps speed up the charging process.

Don’t turn the screen on or check it while charging – that uses battery.

Business Insider got the iPhone to 100 per cent using this method, compared to the control method’s five per cent, in five minutes.

A site from battery company Cadex called Battery University has general tips to prolong your mobile phone battery: