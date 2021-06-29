‘Get a grip, idiots’: MPs react to video of Covid adviser Chris Witty trying to escape from ‘thugs’

A group of “idiots” filmed apparently grabbing and harassing UK Government Covid adviser Chris Whitty has been branded “despicable” by the Prime Minister and senior figures across politics including the SNP’s Westminster leader.

England’s chief medical officer was seen to be accosted by men in St James’s Park, London.

They are heard shouting and yelling “oi, oi” while pulling at his suit and following him.

They are also heard to ask “one photo, mate” as the uncomfortable scientist tries to walk away.

Professor Whitty has been a central figure in the pandemic and regularly updates the UK on progress tackling the spread of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson responded: “I’m shocked at seeing the despicable harassment of Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty.

“I condemn the behaviour of these thugs. Our hard-working public servants should not have to face this kind of intimidation on our streets and we will not tolerate it.”

It follows wider concern about the safety of senior public figures including at protests where anti-lockdown and anti-vaccination demonstrators have gathered in large numbers.

Politicians across parties responded with horror, including SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford.

“It really is reprehensible what has happened,” he said.

“This kind of thuggery is not acceptable. People have to be held to account.”

North-east Tory MP Andrew Bowie told them: “Get a grip. Idiots”.

Mr Bowie added: “The video of Chris Whitty being accosted by two thugs is appalling. You may be frustrated by restrictions, you may disagree, but he advises. Politicians decide.

“And all he has done this past year is his job. Advising the government so we can keep people alive.”