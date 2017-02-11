Gerry McCabe believes new striker Henrik Ojamaa can be a big hit for Dundee.

Signed on deadline day last week, the Estonian international started in the draw at Inverness last Saturday and will be handed a home debut when Kilmarnock visit Dens tomorrow.

Having watched him in the Highlands and in training this week, his assistant boss at the Dark Blues reckons the 25-year-old could repeat the form of when he burst on the Scottish scene five years ago.

That was with Motherwell when he struck nine goals in 21 appearances during the second half of the 2011/12 campaign.

“I remember Henrik when he first came,” said Gerry.

“I watched him a few times then and what a season he had, he was on fire.

“Now he’s got an opportunity to come back here to Scotland.

“He looks very sharp in training and he’s a busy player who works defenders, which is pleasing.

“Hopefully, he goes on a wee run here and gets a few goals.”

Gerry also feels the presence of another experienced striker in the squad alongside Marcus Haber can be good for emerging star Craig Wighton.

Their presence means the 19-year-old can be taken out of the starting line-up when he needs a break.

And he can also learn from working with them in training and in games.

“Marcus has done well and I think his presence has benefited Craig.

“Having Henrik here can be a help as well.”

Dundee go into tomorrow’s clash with no injury worries.

Defender Kostadin Gadzhalov returns to the squad after being left out at Inverness for tactical reasons.