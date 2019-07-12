Gerry Cinnamon to play gig at Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Scottish music sensation Gerry Cinnamon today announced he will play P&J Live this autumn.

The singer, who is due to take to the main stage of the TRNSMT festival in his hometown of Glasgow tonight, revealed he will perform at the state-of-the-art Aberdeen venue on November 23.

His P&J Live gig will be one of only two Scottish dates added to his UK and Ireland arena tour, which has seen tickets snapped up across the country.

Tickets for the Aberdeen date, which will include special guests The Coral, will go on sale on Friday July 19.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live said: “Gerry is one of the fastest-rising Scottish music acts of today, has a massive cult following and he’s one of the most keenly-anticipated headliners for this weekend’s TRNSMT festival in Glasgow.

“We can’t wait to welcome him to P&J Live so his fans from across the north-east – and further afield – can share the brilliant atmosphere Gerry creates when he performs live.”

“Tickets for his P&J Live show will be hugely popular, so we’d urge fans to get in early when the go on sale on Friday next week.”

Gerry has won a massive fan following for his anthemic tracks, laced with social commentary, from rabble-rousing singalongs to big ballads, including hits like Belter and Sometimes.

His self-produced and self-released debut album, Erratic Cinematic, was a chart success, won critical acclaim and has had more than 70 million streams on Spotify.

Gerry has built a reputation second-to-none as a live performer, with his shows renowned for their wild atmosphere and the audience singing along to every word of every song.

In a recent interview he said: “The live shows have become something pretty special. There’s something happening. I don’t know what it is… but you can feel it, it’s undeniable.”

Gerry released a new single, Canter, last month and said he had been working on other fresh material.

“Been writing and recording in between gigs, so looking forward to getting the new stuff out there sharpish,” he said.

“Canter is one of those songs, upbeat, bit of energy to it and a wee bit of knowledge for the ears of anyone who needs it.”