A German tourist who killed a popular Dundee biker when he drove his camper van on the wrong side of the road has been ordered to perform unpaid work.

Ulf Koischwitz previously admitted causing the death of Steve Lewis, 53, by careless driving on the A827 Lix Toll to Ballingluig road, near Logierait, in August 2019.

The 50-year-old was at the wheel of his left-hand drive Volkswagen van and travelling at just 30mph on the road before colliding with Mr Lewis’ motorbike.

Passers-by and paramedics fought to save his life but he was pronounced dead by air ambulance medics.

© Kris Miller/ DC Thomson

Koischwitz appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court via video-link from his native Germany to admit causing Mr Lewis’s death through careless driving.

A sheriff ordered Koischwitz to perform 200 hours of unpaid work with a charity in his homeland.

“It is clear from the victim impact statements that Mr Lewis was loved, respected and admired by those who were fortunate to have known him,” Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown said.

“His widow, Mrs Lewis, said that her husband was first and foremost a family man.

“He was a loving husband, father and stepfather, son, brother and grandad.”

Mr Lewis, a keen bodybuilder and avid motorcyclist, was honoured with a large-scale “ride-out” from the biking community following his death.

A letter written by Koischwitz which expressed his “deep sorrow” was previously read aloud in court.

Koischwitz and his family, who were passengers in the van, had been on holiday and were travelling across Scotland on their way to Inverness.

© Gordon Currie

The court heard he was looking for a place to stop for a picnic before the collision. A driver later told police he believed Koischwitz seemed unsure of the road because of his slow speed.

Prosecutor John Adams said: “The independent witness saw the motorbike appear round the right-hand bend, noting that it was not travelling at excessive speed.

“He saw the accused’s vehicle indicate right into an access road towards a steading. This was right into the path of Mr Lewis’s vehicle.

“The witness was unaware of any reason as to why the accused would have failed to have seen it approaching.”

Mr Adams added: “The deceased was unable to avoid a collision with the accused’s vehicle which turned across the carriageway and directly into his path.

“The deceased was initially breathing but quickly deteriorated.”

A post-mortem examination found Mr Lewis had died as a result of head and neck injuries, blunt force trauma and vehicle collision. Ischaemic heart disease may also have been a contributing factor.

Koischwitz and his passengers were uninjured and he provided a negative reading for alcohol.

Extensive damage was caused to the driver’s side including a broken window while the airbag was also deployed.

In relation to the crash investigation Mr Adams said: “No physical braking marks were on the road surface.

“The accused should have seen the deceased who would have been visible for four seconds.”

Koischwitz pleaded guilty to causing Mr Lewis’s death by driving carelessly, failing to maintain proper observations, driving on to the opposing carriageway and into the path of Mr Lewis’s motorcycle on August 2 2019.

Defence solicitor Andrew Ormiston said previously: “Both I and Mr Koischwitz are aware that nothing I say on his behalf will bring Mr Lewis back to his family. I recognise this is a serious offence with tragic consequences.”

Sheriff Martin-Brown deferred sentence on Koischwitz until February 2022 for him to perform unpaid work. The court is unable to impose unpaid work outwith Scotland.

She added: “I am satisfied that a non-custodial sentence is appropriate in the particular circumstances of the offence, which are unusual.

“You accepted responsibility for the collision and pled guilty at the earliest opportunity. It is clear that you recognise the massive impact and consequences that this offence has wrought upon Mr Lewis and his family.”

Koischwitz was also disqualified from driving for two years.