New Lidl set to open new Dundee branch next week

An international supermarket is set to open a new branch in Dundee with a special ceremony next week.

German supermarket Lidl will open the doors to a new branch on Kingsway East with a ribbon-cutting ceremony a week on Thursday.

The store will features facilities such as an in-store bakery, longer-style tills with dual packing, customer toilets, baby changing and ample parking for both cars and bicycles.

It is also anticipated the branch will create up to 40 new jobs for the local community.

The opening ceremony will kick-off at 8am and will give customers the chance to sample some of Lidl’s products throughout the day.

Throughout the opening week, there will be exclusive deals and offers on selected products in store.

To celebrate the opening – which will be Lidl’s 103rd Scottish store – the first 103 customers through the tills of its new store will also claim an exclusive goody bag, with one lucky bag containing £100 shopping vouchers.

Speaking ahead of the opening, Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, Gordan Rafferty, praised the efforts of those involved in helping the new store get off the ground and highlighted the opportunities it would bring to the local area.

He said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Dundee.

“It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.”