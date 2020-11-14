German Shepherd and Staffie avoid death sentence after killing spaniel in Perthshire village

Two killer dogs which fatally attacked a pensioner’s spaniel have been given an eleventh hour reprieve from being destroyed.

But German Shepherd Mia and Staffordshire bull terrier Busta will be put down if they are spotted outside without muzzles or off their leads.

Sheriff Gillian Wade decided against ordering destruction of the dogs after hearing how they tore into King Charles spaniel Rosie until she collapsed.

Seven-year-old Rosie was left unable to breathe and the decision was taken to put her down after the vicious attack.

Jenna Whyte, who owns the killer dogs, was ordered to pay £600 compensation to Rosie’s owner and was also fined £600 at Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Wade ordered that the dogs “must be kept muzzled and on leads for the rest of their lives while in a public place” or they will be destroyed.

Whyte had faced having both dogs put down after she admitted letting them get dangerously out of control and killing another pet.

Five-year-old Mia and Busta, 10, ran out of Whyte’s home and launched a ferocious attack on Rosie which left her in a pool of blood.

Whyte, 36, from Perth, admitted being the owner of dogs which were dangerously out of control and attacked and killed another dog on Roman Road, Almondbank, on July 8 last year.

The court was told the two dogs ran towards the spaniel while it was being walked in the Perthshire village by Richard Guthrie, 34, for his 65-year-old father-in-law.

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney said: “The German shepherd came running from the property. It immediately attacked Rosie. It attacked her hindquarters, forced her to the ground and shook her left and right.

“The bull terrier then also attacked Rosie whilst the German shepherd still had a hold of her. People had gathered in the street and were shouting at the owner.

“Several people became involved. Rosie then collapsed and was taken to see a vet. Due to Rosie being unable to breathe without the assistance of a machine she was put to sleep.”

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton said Whyte had returned home with her partner and children and did not realise they had left the door open allowing the dogs to escape.

“She accepts Busta was there but it was Mia who ultimately did the damage to Rosie,” Mrs Cullerton said. “She fully accepts responsibility.

“Due to a certain backlash she doesn’t walk them in the local area any more. There’s a report from the animal welfare officer which confirms there have been no further complaints.”

Sheriff Wade said: “She accepts both dogs were dangerously out of control. The dog Mia has caused the death of the other dog.

“This is a serious offence with significant and very sad consequences for Rosie and her owners.

“The loss of a dog in these circumstances is extremely distressing.”