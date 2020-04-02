German Doner Kebab to serve 30,000 free meals to NHS workers

Food chain German Doner Kebab is partnering with Deliveroo to contribute 30,000 free meals to frontline NHS workers and vulnerable people.

The popular gourmet kebab restaurant, which has a store in Dundee’s Reform Street, is backing the campaign as part of its ongoing commitment to support communities during the coronavirus outbreak.

The contribution will be made available where both German Doner Kebab, which has 41 restaurants throughout the UK, and Deliveroo provide coverage and where there is demand from NHS hospitals.

The brand’s signature dish ‘The Original German Doner Kebab’ has become one of the country’s most ordered dishes in the past month according to Deliveroo.

Imran Sayed, CEO of German Doner Kebab, said: “We have been completely overwhelmed and inspired by the incredible dedication and courage shown by NHS staff during the Covid-19 crisis.

“Our commitment to provide 30,000 free meals to NHS workers is a big gesture of support from the GDK family and recognises their super-human efforts in an already overwhelmed NHS service.

“We stand beside them during these unprecedented times and will continue to do our best to provide valuable help to the selfless heroes that are saving lives and helping vulnerable people in communities throughout the country.”

Deliveroo will also be fundraising to support the campaign, enabling customers to contribute through the app.

Will Shu, CEO and founder of Deliveroo, said: “German Doner Kebab were the first to contribute to this important initiative and we are incredibly grateful for their generosity.

“Those in the NHS working night and day to save lives are the real heroes of this crisis, and we want to do our small part to support them and the vulnerable who aren’t able to leave their homes.”