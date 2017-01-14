Retired electrician George Cook will never forget the agony and terror of suffering a heart attack.

And he hasn’t forgotten the compassion and care he received from the staff in the coronary care unit at Ninewells Hospital.

George, from Montrose, asked for money rather than gifts for his 70th birthday and has now handed over a cheque for £610 to the unit.

“I’m very grateful to the staff at Ninewells — they were magnificent,” said George.

“So when my birthday came along, myself and my wife, Jenny, thought it would be nice to do something for the unit.”

n George is pictured with, from left, staff nurses Susan Purves and Danielle Burgess, senior charge nurse Christine Freel and staff nurse Helen Magro.