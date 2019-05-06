George Kerr has caused many problems for folk in Dundee – but his is a cautionary tale worth telling

Starting today, the Tele’s print edition is running an exclusive set of interviews with Dundee gangster George Kerr. Tele editor Dave Lord explains why George’s life is a cautionary tale worth telling.

George Kerr has caused many problems for many people in this city.

Involved in criminality for much of his life, he has plenty of which to be ashamed.

Yet his is a story that should be told.

A life of crime is not the way it is portrayed in Hollywood movies – it affects real people in meaningful ways.

Kerr is not immune to the consequences and this week we will find out how his family has paid a heavy price.

Life could have been very different for Kerr, who had a promising boxing career.

His is a cautionary tale which others would do well to heed.

The chaos and confusion that inevitably stems from a life of crime is one most people struggle to comprehend.

All this week in the Evening Telegraph we will lift the lid on the criminal underworld in this city.

If it dissuades even one person from going down a similar route to that taken by Kerr it will prove to have been well worth it.

