BLETHER: More football tales from Dundee’s housing schemes (featuring George Galloway and Bobby Linn), Butterburn YC memories and the search for cup-winning St Joseph’s PS team

More responses emerged after Andy Walker had proposed Dundee housing scheme Charleston as a hotbed of emerging professional football talent.

Immediately, Andy himself added former Dundee and current Arbroath winger Bobby Linn to the list as he stayed in Brownhill Road.

Politician and broadcaster George Galloway said he liked the article, adding: “I grew up in Charleston between the ages of four and 16.

“I once played in a swing park in front of their homes with Derek Spalding (Hibs) and David Narey (Dundee United). Another contemporary (and smashing player) was Dundee United’s Derek Addison, although he was a little outside this radius.”

On social media, not to be outdone, Dundee’s Fintry housing scheme was also nominated for producing many great players.

Andy’s introduction in the article had mentioned Cammy Fraser, Derek Johnstone and new Dundee FC signing Charlie Adam coming from Fintry, but Bobby McKenzie was also keen to add Charlie’s dad to that list.

© SNS Group

He then swelled it with Stephen Glass (Aberdeen, Newcastle, Watford, Hibs, Dunfermline), Scott Robertson (Dundee, Dundee United, Hibs, Raith Rovers) and Dundee United’s John Reilly.

A lady left a phone message saying she was George ‘Podge’ Falconer’s sister and insisted George – who turned out for Raith Rovers, Dundee, Montrose, Forfar Athletic and Elgin City – should be worthy of inclusion in any Fintry list, which I have now just done!

Also on social media, Jim Long then asked: “What about the Douglas housing scheme?

He proclaimed: “We had the Bruce brothers. Alex played for Preston North End and Newcastle United, while his big brother Eddie had a spell in the 1960s with Chelsea. Then there is Leeds United’s Peter Lorimer, and Dundee United’s Ralph Milne.”

© Atlanta United

Another Douglas resident Graeme Brough put forward Willie ‘Molly’ Brown, who had stints with St Johnstone, East Fife and others.

I could add several more to the Douglas list, as I have done in previous BwB articles, but other main ones coming out of Douglas were Brian Alderson (Coventry and West Brom), Frank Campbell (Grimsby Town) and Laurie Blyth, who, in the early 1950s, was perhaps best-known as one of the few Catholics to have signed for Rangers at that time.

Scottish amateur boxing champion, author and broadcaster Frank Gilfeather, a good friend to BwB over the years, sent in a selection of photos.

© SYSTEM

© Frank Gilfeather

He said: “I was clearing my home office and came across many old boxing programmes and thought I’d share some with you.

“One is of the programme for the first Premierland promotion and I enclose a few photos of the pages.”

A response to the Butterburn YC Scottish Cup Final tale in September first brought Duncan Fenwick to these pages.

Duncan gave us several good stories about his time in under-age football in Dundee.

Now living in East Lothian after 40 years in London, he has sent in a couple of photos and words regarding his father’s involvement in junior football in the city.

He opened: “I have sent you two photos of the one and only football medal my father won.

“His name was James (Jim) Fenwick and he played on the right-wing for St Patrick’s junior football team in the DJFL, which I assume to be Dundee Junior Football League.

“In season 1932-33, they were runners up in the Challenge Cup.

© SYSTEM

“My father was born in July 1916, so would have been 16, nearly 17, I guess, when he picked up this medal.

“It’s interesting to note that the runners-up medal is hallmarked silver with gold on the front.

“My father’s initials, JF, are engraved on the shield (cartouche) on the front of the medal.

“It’s remarkable that a runners-up medal was made of silver and gold in such times.

© SYSTEM

“I just wonder what the winners’ medal looked like?

“The only thing he told me about his football life was that he kept Gerry Follon out of the St Patrick’s team.

“Not because he was a better player than Gerry, just the fact that Gerry was three years younger than him.”

This is a photo of a cup-winning St Joseph’s Primary Schools football team from 54 years ago in 1966, and was sent in by a reader who didn’t give a name or any other details.

© Marc Deanie

Back row (from left) – John Linehan, Martin McNaughton, Davie Grieve, possibly John Hornby, Jimmy Feeney, possibly Michael Hardy.

Front row – Ged Brady, Jimmy McInally, Paul Giannandria, Eddie Lowden, Scott Brady, George Jackson, Stephen Cooney, Unknown.

Get in touch if you can confirm the players and the name of the trophy.

Some football stories are legend. The following, I’m assured, is true…

From one incredible finish to another, Charlton Athletic’s 1957-58 clash against Huddersfield Town in the English Second Division will surely go down as one of the most remarkable matches ever – and one that must be looked at.

In December of that season, Charlton were reduced to 10 men after 27 minutes after captain Derek Ulton had to be taken to hospital due to a dislocated shoulder.

Substitutions were not allowed at the time and, almost immediately, Huddersfield took a 1-0 lead through Les Massie.

The West Yorkshire side would continue to build on their lead with two goals from Alex Bain, Bill McGarry and Bob Ledger – giving them a commanding 5-1 lead over the home side with 27 minutes remaining in the match.

However, something truly remarkable then happened.

Johnny Summers and Johnny “Buck” Ryan scored a goal apiece for Charlton in the space of two minutes to reduce the margin to 5-3.

© PA

Summers then netted again on 73 and 78 minutes, thus tying the game at 5-5, before netting his fifth goal of the night in the 81st minute to give Charlton a 6-5 lead.

With barely any of the home crowd remaining, having all left when their team was down 5-1 with 10 men, visiting Huddersfield drew level again at 6-6 with five minutes to play.

However, another header by Ryan literally on the final whistle gave Charlton a remarkable 7-6 victory.

From 5-1 down with 27 minutes remaining and already down to 10 men, the London side had fought their way back and had recorded arguably the greatest comeback in history in the process – leaving then Huddersfield boss Bill Shankly speechless.