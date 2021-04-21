GEORGE CRAN: Who needs a Super League when you have the madness of the Championship? And Dundee United quietly racking up the wins and clean sheets

Who needs the European Super League when you have the madness of the Scottish Championship to contend with?

This is football, indeed.

It was a madcap night of fitba up in the Highlands last night with two red cards, disallowed goals, two actual goals that counted and two managers very unhappy with one referee.

What more do you want?

Well, Dundee certainly want a bit more.

And, forget the whole conceding-against-nine-men thing, they should have been enjoying a first-ever league win at Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Because even against 11 opponents, the Dark Blues were bossing the contest in the second half.

A major part of that was the introduction of Charlie Adam at the break.

Dundee weren’t miles behind Caley in the first half but never really got hold of the ball in midfield.

That all changed with the talisman in there.

And he looked like a man determined to prove a point.

Covid hit and while Adam was out, Dundee found some form and a formation that worked.

When he returned, however, fitting the former Scotland man into the set-up proved difficult.

What do you do, change a successful set-up to get your best player into the team?

Or make the tough call to leave him on the bench and stick with what’s working?

And it was working, up until the first half last night.

Dundee had won three and drawn twice playing with two in the middle of the park.

However, they needed three after a poor first half and manager James McPake must have been delighted to see the improvement in his side in the second 45.

Because they were the better team – once more it was finding that killer edge that was missing.

Second half so very Dundee

Then their hosts being reduced to nine men made Dundee overwhelming favourites to take the points.

And it looked like they had done just that with Jason Cummings heading in, only for a belated offside call.

But they were caught napping at the other end.

It was remarkable and so very Dundee to see a team with nine men get in behind and open the scoring.

It could have been a real embarrassment, losing to nine men.

But they dug themselves out of the hole, with Lee Ashcroft once more the man to step up when needed.

And what a fine header it was, too.

I’m determined not to focus too much on conceding to nine men, though.

Because the overall performance in the second half was a very positive one – one that should give hope for the upcoming play-offs – if they finally secure that.

Six unbeaten with Adam looking in mean form, the Dark Blues should be looking forward to taking on the play-offs.

But it is Dundee, there will no doubt be more madness to come.

Who needs a Super League when you have this?

European Super Soap Opera – it was all going so well…

Not often will I shake up the order of this column.

Not often will I record Monday Night Football and watch the preview while the live match is actually being played.

However, this European Super League nonsense is shaking everything up this week.

I’ve no doubt the Bond-villain types who came up with this scheme via Zoom calls from their carved-out volcano islands expected a bit of a reaction.

I can’t think they expected to unite the entire footballing world against them, though.

As we’ve seen all too often in our game, clubs just seem to enjoy quarrelling with each other – often to the detriment of the game as a whole.

Now, though, the “founding members” of the newly-announced European Super League have done what few have done before – got everybody in the game on the same page.

I have to admit it was difficult to keep my eye on the ball at Inverness last night while the fun and games were going on.

Teams pulling out, people resigning and all sorts of crazy going on.

Proper soap opera stuff.

And all this couldn’t have happened to a better bunch of blokes, to be honest.

What might happen now, though, is after this fright – and hopefully the ESL is dead – people might actually sort out the problems that led to its formation in the first place.

Dundee United quietly racking up wins and clean sheets in impressive form

© SNS Group

It’s a big game for Kilmarnock in the Premiership tonight – not so much for Dundee United.

My guess is they’d quite like to get this one out of the way so they can concentrate on the big cup clash this weekend up at Aberdeen.

However, keeping up their recent form wouldn’t be such a bad warm-up.

Very quietly the Tangerines have racked up four wins on the spin and only conceded once in five matches.

One defeat – to champions Rangers – in their last nine.

Very, very decent from Micky Mellon’s men.