GEORGE CRAN: Utd players must not forget they are playing for places next season

One win in the last nine isn’t exactly championship-winning form for Dundee United – fans can’t go forgetting the kind of football that has brought them to the brink of the title, however.

The Tangerines are in the midst of a slump at the moment, their worst run of the season.

The heights they hit in the first half of the campaign, though, means the players have more than earned a little leeway.

The injury to Nicky Clark has hit them hard – for me, he was the key link between middle and front that allowed Lawrence Shankland to flourish in the way he did.

The bad luck of the former Rangers and Queen of the South man breaking his ankle was then compounded by his replacement Osman Sow being ruled out for the rest of the season.

Missing those two has been a contributing factor.

The bigger one for me, though, is that no other team is putting any sort of pressure on them to actually go out and win games.

The disappointment of dropping two points at home to bottom side Partick was sweetened by Inverness getting beaten by Alloa, although Caley Thistle did win one of their games in hand last night.

Since the middle of January, United have dropped 10 points in their quest for the Championship trophy.

They have barely been punished, however, with their lead at the top still a very sizeable 14 points.

Caley are at Arbroath this weekend and then play their other game in hand next week – I don’t see them winning both of those.

That’s surely where a big chunk of the recent lethargy lies – where’s the big incentive when you’re likely to win the league anyway?

I’ve said already this season that I’d expect United to win the title even if they didn’t win another game before the end.

What the players need to remember, though, is they are playing for their places next season.

The Premiership is going to be a real step up in terms of quality and I’ve no doubt Robbie Neilson will add to his squad.

For that simple fact, the players need to somehow shake the mindset that the league is already won and get back to winning ways.

Come the end of the season, nobody will remember a drab 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle if the trophy is in the cabinet.

Robbie, though, will be taking notes on who he can bank on for next season – that thought alone should spark a reaction soon.