GEORGE CRAN: Steve Clarke’s loyalty to former favourites is commendable but we need form players at Euro 2020

It was commendable by Steve Clarke to reward the Scotland players who had performed so well in qualifying for Euro 2020.

Loyalty is a rare thing in football.

Though it is an admirable quality in the national team boss, Monday’s defeat to the Czech Republic showed why the game is usually such a cut-throat business.

Lyndon Dykes and Ryan Christie in particular were superb for Scotland a year or so ago.

That there was the problem for Clarke, however.

He didn’t pick his team on recent form.

He’s an excellent player but Christie in particular hasn’t had a good season at Celtic, for a number of reasons.

© SNS Group

And it was clear his confidence isn’t there right now with a largely anonymous first-half performance.

Dykes, meanwhile, had been scoring for QPR in the latter part of the season.

However, having been frustrated watching him for years at Queen of the South, I know he’s not a finisher.

He will keep going and missing doesn’t faze him but the difference between the teams was clear at Hampden.

Patrik Schick was bought for around £25 million last year by Bayer Leverkusen and looked every inch a top-class talent.

While we had no punch up top, even when Che Adams came on.

Changes to come, please

Stephen O’Donnell has endured plenty of flak over the last couple of days but I’m not going to pile on.

Though he didn’t have his best game, he’s a player who puts everything into playing for his country.

He’s not the most gifted but he’s the only real option we have at right-back at the moment.

Yes, Nathan Patterson looks a real talent but he’s for the future.

I really can’t see Clarke throwing in the young lad for a pressure match at Wembley on Friday night.

© SNS Group

It’s a massive ask for a player who has played just 17 senior matches to go up against Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden or Marcus Rashford.

James Forrest was used at right wing-back too but he’s just not a defensive-minded player. That’s not going to happen.

I would like to see a whole host of changes made, though I have a feeling Clarke might not feel the same way.

I think Adams has to play while we missed Callum McGregor’s control in the middle of the park and I would like to see Billy Gilmour get a run-out, too. Even if just from the bench.

And by God, did we miss Kieran Tierney – it’s clear now we don’t play unless he’s bombing down the left from centre-back.

Sounds mad just writing that but he’s turned a central defensive position into an attacking weapon.

For me, his fitness is where our tournament starts or ends now – he’s that important.

We are now right up against it if we want to do what we’ve never done and get out of a group stage.

I still believe but it’s now hope rather than expectation, sadly.

Second season is crucial for Dundee United – big decisions have to be right

© SNS Group

It’s a crucial period for the future of Dundee United Football Club right now.

It always is when a new man arrives in the dugout.

But that’s just one part of the future story about to be told at Tannadice.

The second season in the top flight is where you can establish yourself as a Premiership club once more.

It’s the difficult second album, if you will.

The first campaign is all about survival, anything more is a bonus.

Then it comes to shifting your squad from the Championship team into a top-flight one.

That’s what I am really interested to see at Tannadice this summer – will they actually do that?

Can they?

New faces have obviously been few and far between since promotion.

If that continues this summer, Tam Courts has a serious job on his hands to kick off his managerial career at this level.

He’ll have plenty of talent at his disposal but we saw last season that United’s squad wasn’t a balanced one.

They had strikers who could score goals but no real service to them.

The defence was tight most of the time which saw United through but that’ll need bolstered too.

Fans are disgruntled and rightly so.

It’s a crucial period for the club now – after the last few years, they can’t be going backward now.

Fantastic to see derbies back on the calendar!

© Kris Miller

Next season’s fixtures are out and it’s good to see some derbies back on the calendar.

As it stands, Dundee United have two at home with the New Year game at Dens Park.

Dundee, meanwhile, start off against their last Premiership opponents St Mirren.

Hopefully, we might have fans there to cheer on their side once more in the top flight.

We are still gripped by the Euros but with pre-season starting next week for Dundee, we’re almost back into club football again.

After the Scotland result on Monday, I’m already looking forward to it!