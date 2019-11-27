GEORGE CRAN: ‘Shankland is the star man but Dundee United are not a one-man team’

Lawrence Shankland is, quite rightly, the star man at Dundee United right now but it’s another goal-getter that has propelled the Tangerines clear at the top.

Nineteen goals from 18 games in all competitions for Shankland is is an astonishing tally to have notched.

His strike rate shot United into first place early on and he’s kept up a steady stream since, and also scored for Scotland against San Marino (see video below).

© SNS

However, the last few weeks has seen the Tannadice club move from favourites to almost stick-ons for the Championship title.

A massive part of that spurt of five wins out of five over the past month have been the performances of Nicky Clark.

Over his career the 28-year-old has been a regular scorer in the lower leagues but, having not cut it at Rangers when they got out of the Championship, this season will be his best chance to show he can play at the highest level if he can help fire United to promotion.

With Shankland away on Scotland duty, others had to step up against Queen of the South 10 days ago and they certainly did that with goals from Paul McMullan, Clark and Sam Stanton.

For Clark, though, it was his fourth goal in the last five matches – the five wins that have blown the Terrors clear of the chasing pack.

His smashing free-kick against another old side Dunfermline might have been his first goal of the season after an injury-hit start.

However, his purple patch has come at just the right time.

Since then he played a part in Shankland’s winner against Partick, a 1-0 success at Tannadice.

And it’s been a-goal-a-game since – a fine finish at Inverness, a pressure penalty to open the scoring in the derby at Dens Park and then a composed strike against the Doonhamers last time out.

This weekend will see Shankland missing again, this time through injury, which puts the burden of goals on Clark’s shoulders.

He’s shown quite clearly he can handle that.

Fifteen for United last season was a very decent return for the striker – get that again and, added to Shankland’s mountain of goals (including a late brace against Arbroath, see video below), promotion is surely in the bag for the Tangerines.

Morton away this weekend isn’t exactly the easiest of tasks, despite a 6-0 tanking dished out by the Terrors the last time the two sides met.

The Ton have been strong at home and will fancy upsetting the league leaders without their main man.

However, Clark and his pals are quickly showing Dundee United are no one-man team.