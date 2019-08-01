George Cran: Opening weekend will tell us huge amount about Dundee and United’s prospects

We all wish the two city clubs were battling it out in the top flight this season but what a cracking weekend to start off the Championship campaign.

I’ve returned from a quick summer break in the sunshine and head straight into the season proper this Friday at Dunfermline.

After five seasons in the Premiership, it might not be every Dee’s idea of a Friday night out to be heading to the other end of Fife.

However, it promises to be a telling night – and the whole weekend will tell us a fair bit about where the 10 second-tier sides are.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with the Evening Telegraph newsletter

The Pars head into Friday’s contest full of verve after winning their Betfred Cup group ahead of Premiership opponents St Mirren with 10 goals scored at East End Park and none conceded.

Dundee haven’t conceded in any of their games yet this season either, home or away.

My history of predictions usually start with me writing about a cracking match in prospect before it turns out to be a turgid 0-0 draw.

So let’s try the other way – with those defensive records it’s not exactly going to be a goal-fest.

Nil-nil it is then – go on, fate, do your best with that!

Whichever way it goes, it’ll tell us a lot about the season to come, I reckon.

Come away with victory against an in-form side and the Dark Blues will be full of confidence after their good Betfred Cup campaign.

It’ll also skewer the Pars’ good feelings in the process.

© Supplied

Over my many years now of covering the Championship, the similarity of many of the teams means sides go on streaks of form throughout the season.

The difference between the teams at the top is those runs last longer and the poor spells get stopped before they ruin the season.

Look at the last two winners – neither Ross County nor St Mirren were miles ahead of the competition but they were more consistent than the rest of the chasing teams. Both times that was Dundee United.

For the Tangerines, Saturday at home to Inverness will also tell us a lot.

I can’t say I was too impressed with Caley Thistle at Dens on Sunday and would back United to get the better of them this week – providing the defeat to East Fife the other week was a one-off.

It’s crunch time this season for the Tannadice club – four years out of the top flight is unthinkable.

So is the amount of money they’ve put into the squad.

Two wins from the city clubs and good runs to the first derby will do just nicely, thanks.