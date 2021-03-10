GEORGE CRAN: No more time for excuses – Dundee need to finally get it together while Dundee United can look to the future

There is no more time for excuses at Dens Park this season – now is the moment for Dundee to finally get it together.

The defeat to Hearts at the weekend well and truly put to bed any hopes of a late party-pooping surge to deny the Jambos the title.

However, quite clearly that all-important second spot is sitting there waiting to be taken.

The Dark Blues may still be in mid-table outside the play-off places but they are still within touching distance of their goal.

With the three A’s coming up next – Arbroath, Ayr and then Alloa – this is an opportunity to get on that all-important run they’ve been craving at Dens Park all season.

Some A-plus performances are demanded from the fans and no wonder.

The squad most certainly has the quality to rattle up three victories in the space of a week.

And what a boost that would be for the season, not to mention manager James McPake.

Fans haven’t been slow to criticise McPake but that comes with the territory of being Dundee manager in the Championship.

Between now and the end of the season is where he can turn that criticism around.

In the past week, I’ve been accused by a Dundee fan of needing a reality check in saying on our podcast Twa Teams One Street that I still think the Dark Blues can win promotion this season.

I always appreciate people taking the time to write in, even if they don’t agree with me.

But it won’t change my opinion that McPake can get this team going.

I always remember Harry Redknapp being asked ‘what makes a good manager?’ a few years back.

His answer: ‘Good players’.

That’s where my belief comes from in this Dundee team.

That faith hasn’t been proved correct as yet, however.

I’m not for a second suggesting everything so far under the current Dens boss has been good, every decision correct or that mistakes haven’t been made.

Dundee are underachieving right at this moment.

However, there is plenty of time left still this season.

It feels strange being in March but Dundee aren’t long past the halfway stage of their league season.

They have 10 matches remaining.

From the start of the season, second place would be an acceptable finish.

Yes, they should be much closer to Hearts than they are but catching Robbie Neilson’s side has proved a tall order.

That’s left them with second place to fight for.

And, fair to say, that fight hasn’t gone well so far.

But, from a Dundee point of view, all that matters is the destination, not the route you take.

Ten games to take control of second place and build up some form for the play-offs.

That starts with Arbroath on Saturday followed by Ayr and Alloa – an opportunity the Dark Blues must grab.

Top six may be gone but United can look ahead

The top six may now be – just about – beyond them but Dundee United can take plenty of heart from their performance at the weekend.

By my sums, they need something like a 6-0 win over Aberdeen and both St Mirren and St Johnstone to lose their matches to get into the top half.

Unlikely.

However, that shouldn’t worry United fans too much.

Coming up last season, even being within three points of the top six with a game to go before the split would’ve been welcomed with open arms at the start of the campaign.

Barring a monumental collapse and sudden revival of the bottom sides, relegation isn’t really a concern either these days.

That means Micky Mellon can start planning properly for next season.

And Sunday’s draw with Celtic should fill the manager and fans with confidence for what could come in the future.

Celtic might not be anywhere near their best and missed chances left, right and centre but United earned their point.

And could easily have won it at the end, had the final ball been better on their numerous breakaways.

They showed they can mix it with the top sides.

Now they have a wee breather before taking on the Dons.

Could be a new manager bounce by then at Aberdeen – all eyes will be on the New Firm Derby at Tannadice.

First medal of many for old pal Glen Kamara

Congratulations have to go to Rangers and their boss Steven Gerrard for a fine season after they were crowned champions.

They have been a class above the rest all season – though the same can’t be said for the supporters who crowded Ibrox and George Square over the weekend.

I’m no fan of the Gers but I was pleased to see my old pal Glen Kamara earn his first winner’s medal.

Immediately it was clear he was a class act when he arrived at Dundee and was destined for big things.

It’s just a shame the paths of Kamara and the Dark Blues have been so different.