GEORGE CRAN: Leigh Griffiths signing is a game-changer for Dundee – if there is one place the hitman can rediscover his mojo, it’s Dens Park

Cristiano Ronaldo back at Manchester United, Leigh Griffiths back at Dundee.

It’s like we’ve gone back in time to 2009.

What neither the English giants nor the Dens Park club will be getting is the same player back once more to do the same things.

However, if both moves work out well, the two clubs will have a lot more goals in the “for” column by the end of the season.

Ronaldo is now 36 and needs a team of runners around him.

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gets it right, he’s got some strikeforce on his hands.

The same goes for James McPake, though it’s more about if Griffiths is right than the other way around.

Everyone knows if the 31-year-old has his head screwed on right and gets up to speed, there are guaranteed goals coming from his dancing feet.

McPake obviously knows this better than anyone, having played with Griffiths at both Livingston and Hibs.

The other obvious thing is the bond between the two men.

It seems like that bond is what has convinced Griffiths to turn down a late approach from Hibs to re-join the Dark Blues.

If there is a place Griffiths can rediscover his mojo, it is Dundee.

He knows the club, even after a decade away there are still people there he knows from his 18 months as a dark blue. He has family up here, too.

More importantly, though, he knows he’ll be the main man at Dens Park.

Had he joined Hibs, it would likely have been as a backup to their impressive frontline.

An attacking line-up to fear

From Dundee’s point of view, a fit and firing Griffiths is a game-changer – literally and figuratively.

Get him happy and up to speed – playing for his pal, too, will help in that regard – then the Dark Blues have Scotland’s best finisher on their books.

They already have a pretty decent one in Jason Cummings – those two together could be something special.

Then you’ve got skipper Charlie Adam and the quality he possesses in midfield alongside Shaun Byrne and either Jordan McGhee or Max Anderson powering between the boxes.

Paul McMullan is an assist machine in dark blue and there’s the likes of Luke McCowan, Alex Jakubiak and Cillian Sheridan yet to show Dundee what heights they can reach.

Suddenly there’s an attacking line-up there that opposition teams will fear.

They were already wary of the existing threats. It’s another level now.

There is always the caveat of whether Griffiths can shrug off the past couple of years of stop-start, off-field problems.

With any signing you take a gamble.

This one certainly seems worth taking – goals from Griffiths could transform Dundee’s season.

And if you asked for an environment where a talent like his could flourish again then Dens Park at this moment is it.

It’s now up to Griffiths to shine.

End of an era as Jamie Robson departs Tannadice

It will be a strange sight seeing a Dundee United team without Jamie Robson at left-back.

Still only 23, the full-back has seen a lot during his time in the first team at Tannadice.

More than most players see in their entire career I’d wager.

He made his United debut in 2015 with Jackie McNamara the manager.

Including caretakers, of which there have been a few, Robson played for 10 Dundee United managers.

Ten!

It’s remarkable for a 23-year-old.

But it’s obviously not his fault, just a clear sign of the disfunction he has had to play under at times.

That’s a negative outlook – the more positive one is Robson should be the poster boy for United’s academy.

Come through the system, make a first-team place your own and play almost 200 times before moving on for a transfer fee. That’s how it should work.

That’s an attractive package for an ambitious club like Lincoln City, too – a 23-year-old with tons of experience behind him already.

Lincoln were one game away from the English Championship last season as well.

There is a big future ahead of young Robson and I wish him the best of luck down south.

For what he’s given to Dundee United, he deserves a big send-off.

Scotland U/21 calls not before time

It’s about time the young talent in this city started getting international recognition at higher levels.

Anyone watching Dundee and Dundee United over the past couple of years knows there are some serious players on Sandeman Street.

Finally Chris Mochrie and Max Anderson are in the Scotland U-21 squad and about time, too.

Two young players playing in our top division and not looking out of place should automatically be considered for that level.

Sadly, it seems if you are signed for a Championship club down south you get picked over our lot.