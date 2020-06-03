GEORGE CRAN: Last few weeks have shown SPFL voting system is holding our game back

Talks, more talks and then some more talking – SPFL clubs are right to take their time over big decisions but it ain’t half tedious.

It’s almost at the stage where I am looking back fondly on the bombastic early days of lockdown where we had a Club-Statement bonanza with mud slinging left, right and centre.

It was madness and now we’re into a much more civilised realm of committees and seemingly endless Zoom calls.

Right from the start of all this, I saw the shutdown as a great chance to implement some league reconstruction to improve our game.

Part of me still wants that, the other part is resigned to hoping it comes into play further down the road.

With no real knowledge of how many teams we’ll have by the time it is safe to play again, it doesn’t seem like the best time to discuss it all.

What’s been brought more into focus, however, is the inability for the SPFL as a body to implement real change.

Every club has its own agenda and it is fair enough to look after your own clubs’ interests first.

However, trying to convince clubs to give up anything in the short-term that might end up benefiting them – and the game as a whole – long-term has proved impossible.

There needs to be systemic change within the SPFL to get anywhere.

Whether it’s reconstruction or something else, the system in place allows clubs with vastly-different resources and concerns to veto plans which might be good for others.

You have part-time community clubs whose vote counts the same as the top clubs in the country.

I’m not saying either is right or wrong in their approach but the disparity in needs and desires between those two extremes leaves the entire SPFL paralysed.

Nothing ever seems to really change – just look back over the last few weeks. Clubs come up with ideas to change things but get shot down because it doesn’t suit everybody.

It is impossible to come up with an idea that benefits enough clubs to win a vote, other than one that hands out money to everyone.

That’s why I would like to see the chief executive of the SPFL, whether that is Neil Doncaster or someone new, given the power to really change things if it is for the betterment of Scottish football as a whole.

And every couple of years, if they turn out to be rubbish, clubs can vote them out and vote in someone new who can get the job done.

I’m absolutely all for a democratic system so all clubs have a voice.

We need someone, though, who can cut through the chatter and realise the potential we all know sits within Scottish football.

Lawrence Shankland has admitted he was surprised to be nominated for the Football Writers’ Player of the Year award.

I have to admit I was, too.

It is extremely rare for Championship players to be anywhere near national awards come the end of a season.

Thinking about it more, however, I was struggling to come up with another player who has done more in Scotland in the past campaign.

You can always throw Old Firm players in there but, outside Rangers and Celtic, there was nobody crying out to me.

Motherwell had a great season, earning a third-place finish. Declan Gallagher would maybe be one from the Steelmen.

Elsewhere, Aberdeen’s Sam Cosgrove banged in a few early on and Hibs striker Christian Doidge netted a few.

However, it’s difficult to argue they really stood out.

Shankland, meanwhile, led United to a romp of a title victory and promotion with 28 goals in 33 games and earned a Scotland call.

He more than deserves the nomination.

IT was heartening to see one of our own show solidarity with what’s happening in America right now.

Andy Robertson and his Liverpool team-mates took a knee at Anfield as a show of support and the former Dundee United man posted ‘Unity is strength #BlackLivesMatter’ on Twitter.

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Thuram showed their support in Germany. It’s great to see the new generation of footballers stand up for what’s right.

Black Lives Matter.

THINGS are quiet at Dens Park right now. That’s a good sign in my book.

As a club Dundee seem to be in a decent place, all things considered.

Until there’s a date given for a restart, though, they can’t do anything but wait.

Frustrating for Dees.