GEORGE CRAN: James McPake has skeleton of a good squad – now add meat to the bones

James McPake has said he’s determined to take his time with his summer rebuild – I really hope his patience pays off.

You can’t disagree with his thinking, though I’m sure he’d like to have all his ducks in a row already ahead of the new season.

That’s never likely to happen for any club around this time of year, especially one in the Championship.

Players are beginning to return from holiday, however, and I’d expect business across the country to start kicking into life.

Much has been made of Dundee’s dwindled squad – by myself on a number of occasions – but looking at what they have in place, it’s by no means a bad situation.

Jack Hamilton may be yet to convince Dens fans that he can be the No 1 goalie long-term.

However, he’s experienced at Premiership level and dropping down a tier might be what he needs to find his confidence.

Then you look at the defence and, for me, it looks very strong for the Championship – fitness allowing, of course.

Dundee-daft Cammy Kerr has signed on for a couple more seasons and will be a strong player in the second tier.

Josh Meekings, hopefully, will be raring to go for the start of the campaign after his injury woes.

Get him fit and back up to speed and there’s a good top-flight defender in there – don’t forget he’s a Scottish Cup winner.

Read more from George Cran here

Andrew Davies is in the same boat as Meekings, though is still to make his debut for the club.

The change in manager may play a part in him sticking around or not but I’ve no doubt he feels he has unfinished business at the club.

And if he gets up to speed, there’s a strong and committed defender right there – one who cost Stoke City £1.3 million at the age of 23.

Paul McGowan will be a key man in the second tier in central midfield while new boys Declan McDaid and Josh Todd on the wings are as creative as you’ll find in the Championship, both good signings.

Up top, Andrew Nelson can get the goals Dundee need while Kenny Miller and Craig Curran could prove useful, should they stick around.

Add to all that the possibility of Jesse Curran and Kerr Waddell signing on again as well as youngsters like Callum Moore and the rest of the emerging youth talent.

Left-back and central midfield are gaping holes right now but, with over a month till the Betfred Cup, that’s no bad position to be in.

There’s the skeleton of a very tidy Championship side there – the manager just needs to put some meat on the bones.