GEORGE CRAN: James McPake deserves huge credit for Dundee turnaround – and so does John Nelms’ patience

Dundee are back!

Trips to Ibrox, Celtic Park, Pittodrie, Easter Road and, ahem, the Tony Macaroni await the Dark Blues next season.

Not to mention Tannadice.

And, hopefully, fans will be making those journeys to see their club playing Premiership football once more.

It’s been a long, long time since Dundee started moving up in the world.

Since finishing sixth in 2014/15, it’s been eighth, tenth, ninth, 12th and then a pandemic-stopped-play third in the Championship.

Pretty steady decline over a six-year period.

Now, though, that’s all forgotten about.

Dundee are back in the top flight and mean business.

Every player in the squad has been fantastic in their run to promotion, no doubt about that.

It’s taken a huge team effort.

And you could see from the celebrations how much the players have enjoyed playing together – even if there is the occasional barney on the pitch when someone shoots from 60 yards.

Not mentioning any names here, of course.

Or any of the choice words used. . .

McPake and Nelms

The players all deserve immense credit, as does everyone at the club.

And two men deserving of even more credit are manager James McPake and managing director John Nelms.

It would be fair to say neither have been universally loved over the past couple of years.

McPake has had plenty of critics during his time in charge.

He’s had to learn how to be a manager pretty much on the job and, at times, made mistakes.

Mistakes he admits to and even says it’s those errors that have shaped him.

Now, though, he’s shown he can lead a team to promotion, build a very good team and get them playing.

From where they have been at times this season, it’s a remarkable turnaround.

The biggest part of that was sorting out a leaky backline and turning them into a solid defensive outfit.

Kilmarnock barely got a sniff throughout 180 minutes of football despite their qualities up front.

I’m delighted for the manager, too, on a personal note.

Very honest – sometimes maybe too much for his own good – McPake is also good value to speak to and chat about football, in press conferences and in general.

It’s great to see one of the good guys get rewarded with success for their hard work.

Also deserving of praise is Nelms.

I’ve been critical of his managerial appointments in the past but his choice this time has paid off – and so has his patience.

I’ve written before in columns that other boards would have made a change in the dugout in the same situation Dundee are in.

For me, if you appoint an inexperienced manager you have to expect things to go wrong at times and be prepared to be patient.

Nelms showed that, stuck by his man and has been repaid in spades.

Now he has a confident young manager in charge of a confident young team – things are finally looking up at Dens Park.

It’s a key time for Dundee United – they have to get the right man in charge

It’s always a shame when a manager leaves a football club.

Unless they are moving on to bigger things, it usually means things aren’t quite right at a club.

That’s the feeling I get with the departure of Micky Mellon from Dundee United.

He did the job put in front of him but for weeks now, story after story has suggested change was coming at Tannadice.

From the outside it looks to me like it might have been the best for both sides to move in different directions.

Though I’m sure it will all come out at some point what has led to the parting of ways.

And it is good they sorted it out nice and early, the last thing the club needed was a drawn-out process eating into summer preparations.

It means yet another change in a critical position, though.

United have to get the next one right.

As an ambitious club, they need a long-term option because they can’t go swapping out a manager every season.

Tam Courts is the name on everyone’s lips at the moment to come in.

I can’t imagine the fans will be overly pleased to see a manager with so little experience at this level given the job.

However, it very much seems to me they want a young, modern coach at the helm.

After one season in the Premiership, United are at a key moment – whoever they choose, they need to get the right man in.

My big worry after St Johnstone’s cup win

What an incredible week on Tayside – Dundee go up, United get rid of a manager and St Johnstone win the Scottish Cup.

It’s a quite ridiculous achievement for a club that size to win two major trophies in one season.

So many people have said it but it doesn’t make it any less amazing.

I’m delighted for them – and their players who enjoyed loan spells at my club a few years back – but I have a big worry.

Our game will only suffer if it’s the same old teams winning everything – come on Saints, let someone else win for once. . .