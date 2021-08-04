GEORGE CRAN: Is the Celtic fear factor still there? A Dundee upset would prove it’s gone

Dundee shouldn’t fear going to Celtic Park this weekend.

This sort of trip is the reward for all that toil they went through last season in getting out of the Championship.

A noisy home crowd at Parkhead – that’s the sort of venue all players dream of excelling at.

Looking at the state Celtic have got themselves into should also give them confidence.

For years – almost a decade – the Hoops were untouchable and they had the kind of arrogance that produced the fear factor in opponents.

Is that still there, though?

Last season it was eroded away a little with the likes of St Mirren and Ross County winning in the East End of Glasgow.

So far this season, though, they look a shambles.

Players looking like they can’t be bothered, a very inexperienced defence and what seems like no long-term goalkeeping option.

Any Dundee fans getting excited about a possible upset, though, should remember in the last two games Celtic have brought Ryan Christie, James Forrest and Tom Rogic off the bench.

There is still an abundance of individual quality at Ange Postecoglou’s disposal.

Quality that can turn a game at any point.

Fragility

The fallen champions have a key Europa League tie before taking on the Dark Blues, of course.

When they are drafting in new players left, right and centre they want time to get them in, settled, and onto the training field.

That’s a bonus for Dundee that they will have very little time to work on anything before Sunday’s contest.

So, Sunday could well be the deciding factor in whether that fear factor is still there from the Hoops.

They’ve got the quality in the squad where they could quite easily smash Dundee and start feeling a lot better about themselves.

But there’s also a fragility there that’s clear to see whenever they lose a goal.

The old arrogance of a couple of years ago disappears.

That’s what Dundee need to do this weekend – create some anxiety, a bit of unease and trouble in their opponents.

And then drive a wedge through it.

Now, I’m not expecting the Dark Blues to create loads of chances and be opening Celtic up much.

What they do have in their arsenal is a real strength from set-plays.

They scored once more from a corner against St Mirren and with the likes of Lee Ashcroft around, there could be chances for the visitors.

Another good thing for Dundee is they are unlikely to have had such a disrupted preparation as they did last week.

Players are back training and they have a whole week to work out their gameplan.

There are some injuries that’ll mean some squad juggling but there is quality there to hurt teams.

With Celtic struggling, Dundee will believe on Sunday.

It’s up to them to prove that fear factor has gone.

Fight needed from United this weekend – it’s the minimum fans will accept

Tam Courts is very quickly finding out how difficult it is being a Premiership manager.

All went well enough in the Premier Sports Cup, four wins from four and three clean sheets. Job done.

But league football is totally different to facing Championship and League Two sides.

Judging by his post-match comments, it didn’t seem like he realised how much of a

lesson in top-level management he got from Stephen Glass.

And he’s a fairly inexperienced gaffer himself.

Aberdeen dominated the ball, dominated the game and eased to victory.

The 2-0 scoreline probably doesn’t do justice how far apart the teams were.

With European games to concentrate on, the Dons were happy to see things out in the end and conserve energy.

The last thing United needed, too, was champions Rangers arriving at Tannadice on Saturday.

Expectation will be low from Arabs which may help the team.

What fans will expect is a bit of fight.

Let Rangers know they are in a game and will have to work hard for anything they come away with.

That’s the minimum.

We didn’t see that against the Dons really.

It was limp, weak and ineffective.

United have to show so much more or it could be a real sore one.

Europa Conference League could be fillip Scottish football needs

There will no doubt be plenty of folk knocking the new Europa Conference League.

It could do with a far catchier name, right enough.

But I think it could be great for Scottish football.

For years we’ve struggled to get our teams anywhere in the Europa League, never mind Champions League.

Watching Hibs and Aberdeen ease through ties in the past couple of weeks is great to see.

The more wins they get in that competition, the more experience they’ll get.

Hopefully, that then leads to more of our teams doing well in the other competitions.