GEORGE CRAN: How many new faces are needed for Dundee? Scotland’s midfield mis-step and a new name for the Tele podcast

It feels like Dundee’s promotion party was only a few days ago.

I’d bet some of the hangovers have only just about eased off, certainly among the fanbase.

But here we are again, the Dark Blues are in pre-season and they’ve got a game at the weekend.

Some familiar faces will line up against them at Station Park on Saturday with Gary Irvine in charge at Forfar, helped by Scott Robertson and Gary Harkins.

Robertson, in fact, is keeping on his role with Dundee’s U/18 side at the same time.

The question is, which dugout will he be in?

Or just straddled between the two?

Joking aside, it will be good to see Premiership Dundee get their first taste of action ahead of the 2021/22 season.

New kit, new faces and a new league to look forward to.

The good thing for manager McPake, and he said this in an interview at the training ground on Monday, is the majority of his transfer work has already been done.

There is no need for revolution at Dens, just evolution.

I felt uneasy even just typing claptrap like that…

But that is where the Dark Blues squad is.

Looking at it on paper, Dundee’s squad isn’t a Championship one.

Players like Charlie Adam, Jordan McGhee, Lee Ashcroft, Jordan Marshall, Shaun Byrne, Paul McGowan, Paul McMullan and Jason Cummings are players who are more than ready for the Premiership.

Then there’s young guys like Fin Robertson and Max Anderson ready to step up.

How many new additions are needed at Dens?

McPake will need to add a few more faces, however.

They’ve brought in another attacking threat in Luke McCowan, a central defender in Ryan Sweeney and McMullan became a permanent signing, too.

I’d wager four might be the number. McPake is rightly wary of speaking specifically about his plans in case they don’t come to pass.

At the very least they need cover in certain positions.

Obviously a goalkeeper is needed. Adam Legzdins has the No 1 jersey but he’ll need a back-up alongside young Harry Sharp.

More depth at full-back, too, with Marshall the only natural left-back in the squad.

And a replacement for Osman Sow will be required.

Last season’s top scorer is off to sunnier climes in the Far East, leaving a goal-getter on the wishlist at Dens Park.

Cummings is a man for the big occasion and Danny Mullen has shown that, too.

Those two will need some extra help, though.

And I’d leave a wildcard option open, too.

We’ve all seen what McPake is like in the transfer market – Adam and Graham Dorrans are proof that he’s got it in him to entice top quality players through the door.

And there is always someone surprising who becomes available late in the window.

Plenty of time before the season proper gets under way.

Work done over the past two years has Dundee in good shape already, though.

That’s credit to everyone at Dens – now, though, they have to prove it at top-flight level.

I get the feeling they are right up for that challenge.

Scotland outplayed but frustration is we could have done so much more

Scotland, bloody Scotland.

It’s always the hope that kills you.

Sadly we have no hopes left.

We were outplayed by Croatia last night, our feted midfield absolutely nowhere near Luka Modric or Mateo Kovacic.

Our first major tournament in what feels like 100 years over so quickly – the new generations that hadn’t seen Scotland at a major tournament are now finding out exactly what it feels like.

The most frustrating thing for me is that there could have been so much more coming from Scotland across the tournament.

I felt last night was our worst performance of the three games but we still created a bunch of chances.

Sadly we have absolutely no goal threat up front.

Che Adams is decent but Lyndon Dykes just isn’t the answer. He won some headers but you need much more at international level.

I could see the thinking behind bringing Stuart Armstrong in for Billy Gilmour but he didn’t play well.

However, I can’t help but feel both our defence and our midfield would have been improved with Scott McTominay moved into his normal slot.

We had no tacklers in the middle of the park and Croatia took the mickey at times in there.

At least McTominay might have kicked one of them.

So frustrating, Scotland.

It’s now Twa Charlies, One Street

The Tele boys may have to come up with a new special podcast – Twa Charlies, One Street – after Charlie Mulgrew signed at Tannadice.

Two former Scotland internationals lending their experience and their quality on the ball on both sides of the street.

Sounds decent to me.

Mulgrew is Tam Courts’ first arrival as head coach but first on the shopping list for me has to be a playmaker.

United were well short on creativity last term and need to be creating for their frontmen.

That’s the priority this summer.