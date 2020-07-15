GEORGE CRAN: Everyone and no one is a villain at Dens Park – Dundee fans can be the heroes of the story, though

Dundee are in dire financial straits and the wobbly finger of blame has been pointing in plenty of different directions.

It’s human nature to want someone to pick out as the culprit, to say ‘that’s the bad person, it would’ve been all fine if not for them’.

The club’s managing director John Nelms has been in the firing line and striker Kane Hemmings is now a villain for not accepting a wage cut.

You can also throw in the SPFL, for reconstruction talks being binned, and the insurance company, who are yet to pay up, into the mix.

I have to admit my dismay to the news Dundee had issued an ultimatum to their players that they had to take a wage cut or the dreaded Clause 12 would be enforced.

If you’ve (rightly) been avoiding this stuff lately, Clause 12 says clubs can suspend contracts of players if matches are suspended by the SFA.

After initially asking players (the carrot) to ensure the immediate future of the club by taking a cut to their pay, suddenly it was a case of take the cut or you won’t get paid (the stick).

That stuck in the craw a bit for me.

It’s a horrible situation for anyone to be in, footballer, milkman, office worker or whatever the day job.

A big chunk of the money you expected to be coming in to support your family has been taken away.

So I’d say to Dundee fans to be wary of castigating Hemmings for not accepting the deal, there could be any number of personal reasons.

However, if he ends up scoring at Dens Park for someone else next season, feel free to ignore that advice.

Thinking through the situation, I can’t see that the club has any other option than to cut their biggest expenditure – player wages – by half for the next three months.

It’s a nightmare situation for the players – but also for the club.

That’s why finding the villain is so difficult, everyone has been thrust into an almost-impossible situation.

The real bad guy is the pandemic but weak Hollywood efforts like Outbreak and Contagion have shown that a virus in the antagonist’s role is no Alan Rickman.

The good news, however, is that every day people like you or me can be the hero in this situation.

Plenty have already stuck their hands in their pockets to shell out for season tickets or for next season’s shirts to thank the NHS among other schemes. Incredible efforts from all involved.

However, more is needed.

Personally, I’ve just bought a Queen of the South season ticket for next season despite living up here and not being able to get to games, just to do my own small bit to help my club.

So, Dundee fans, whatever you can spare to help, it’s time to be your club’s hero.

Time is counting down quickly now to Dundee United’s return to the Premiership.

I can’t wait to see it.

Not only to see what early changes Micky Mellon has made at Tannadice but just to see one of our teams back out on the pitch.

It’ll obviously be a completely different kind of affair than the usual start to a season for a promoted side – I can’t imagine the skeleton staff on pitchside will be able to keep up a party atmosphere.

What I think the early closed-doors games will provide is a real gauge for where the United squad is at Premiership level.

I’ve said before I feel they need a few new faces to push on and really compete in the top flight again.

What has been clear in the games down south is surprises are fewer and farther between with no fans giving home advantage for the poorer teams.

There have been some shocks but generally the better team wins in these contests.

I’m really interested to see if United are that better team when we get going again.

James McClean is absolutely spot on with his comments regarding sectarianism this week.

The Black Lives Matter movement has rightly brought a spotlight on racial discrimination but sectarianism should be held in the same level of disgust.

On this side of the country it’s thankfully not so obvious.

I’m not saying I agree with everything McClean has said and done but the abuse he regularly suffers is deplorable.

I praised the efforts of Dundee fans above for their work in raising money to help their club and I would remiss in not talking up the absolutely amazing work done by Paul McNicoll and Andy Crichton in raising more than £37,000 (and counting) to aid Dundee United in their legal fight.

Hats off gentlemen.