GEORGE CRAN: The ends justify the means in Dundee chief John Nelms’ drive for reconstruction

Grabbing an interview with John Nelms isn’t an easy task at the best of times.

During a coronavirus shutdown where he’s been buffeted from all sides of Scottish football it seemed almost impossible.

The Dundee managing director prefers to do his business out of the media glare, often to the frustration of fans and journalists alike.

Even before the lockdown began, I had been pestering Dundee’s media team for a chat with the American to talk about the status of the club.

Then all the voting rigmarole kicked off and it was even more important to find out his side of the story.

I can’t pretend I’m always in agreement with decisions made at the top of the club over the past few years but Nelms has always been polite and pleasant to chat with.

I take him at his word that he wanted to improve our game as a whole – and within that, Dundee’s future prospects – though I know for certain there will be howls coming from certain parts of the country about conspiracy and all sorts.

He stated clearly any Rangers accusations hold no water because decisions on the top flight have been left to the SPFL board while Dundee United’s title hopes were not his concern.

Future co-operation with Inverness, meanwhile, doesn’t look very likely after private WhatsApp messages between the clubs found their way into the public sphere – “not business-like and very poor” is Nelms putting his real feelings mildly.

However much I don’t agree with how we got to it through the voting U-turn, as a football fan I am pleased reconstruction is seriously being discussed.

Technically there were no rules broken. Morally, however, it is more dubious.

But if there has to be a bit of skulduggery to improve Scottish football for everyone then I can live with that.