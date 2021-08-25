GEORGE CRAN: Dundee’s feelgood factor is great – wins are needed, though

Us football writers love a feelgood factor.

Well, I do anyway.

Remarkably we have happy folk on both sides of Sandeman Street right now.

It’s been a long time since that’s happened.

On the Dens Park side things are certainly on the up.

Ever since they kicked into gear in the Championship in March, spirits around Dundee have sky-rocketed.

The miserable day at Celtic Park aside, it’s been all positive for the Dark Blues.

Take notice

So much that Paul McGowan said “confidence is bleeding from the changing-room” at Dens.

That’s a man who has experienced pretty much everything at Dundee since arriving in 2014.

His brutal honesty can be cutting at times when things are going bad so when McGowan is saying things like that people should take notice.

What Dundee can’t lose sight of, however, is they are yet to win a match in this season’s Premiership.

Three games in and two points is OK considering the opposition they have faced.

Second and third last season and a St Mirren side who missed out on sixth by a whisker and reached two cup semi-finals.

So they absolutely should be taking confidence from their home performances so far.

They played really well, particularly in the first half, against Hibs.

But for Matt Macey they could have been out of sight by half-time before showing guts to fight back late on.

I’ll admit I thought the game was gone and Hibs would see things out but this Dundee side have real fight in them.

What has to happen now, though, is getting that elusive win under their belt.

Points on the board

And next up is the type of game they should be looking at to do just that.

Obviously they have already beaten Motherwell this season, knocking them out of the League Cup last week.

A deserved victory that was, too.

Heading to Fir Park, however, is a different challenge altogether.

James McPake and his Dundee side haven’t been afraid of challenges in the past and they’ll fancy their chances this weekend.

But now they have to start turning that feelgood factor into points on the board.

With Livingston next, Dundee won’t be wanting to go into the first derby of the season still scrambling for their first victory.

Having watched every minute of their season so far, I have confidence the Dark Blues can keep themselves clear of trouble this season.

As it stands I think Ross County and Livi will be battling it out at the bottom with ’Well not too far above them.

My predictions are rarely prophecies, mind you.

But what Dundee can do over the next 10 days is demonstrate their ability to finish above both Motherwell and Livingston.

The derby will take care of itself – the next two games are where we see how far the feelgood factor can carry this Dundee side.

I won’t be betting against them, put it that way.

Tam Courts proving people wrong

Tam Courts is proving plenty of people wrong right now.

And fair play to him.

I’ll admit I was in the sceptical camp when he was appointed head coach at Dundee United.

But there’s no arguing with his record so far.

Seven wins from eight games.

The Rangers win was the big one.

However, I think coming away from McDiarmid Park with all three points is the one that has impressed me more.

Yes, Rangers were the best side in the country by a mile last season.

But games like that can take care of themselves – boisterous home support, players right on their game and rising to the occasion.

The big test for a manager is backing that up.

And Courts has done that with Sunday’s result.

St Johnstone are a very good outfit, well-organised and difficult to break down.

They’ve shown that in Europe in the last couple of weeks.

It was obvious the travelling United support enjoyed their day in Perth.

That result and the performance that went with it will give them plenty of confidence looking ahead to the rest of the season.

Marc McNulty has a point to prove, then there’s the addition of an international winger in Ilmari Niskanen to come.

Dylan Levitt will add some quality – suddenly there is creativity in that United squad.

First step in Scotland evolution

It feels like international football has never been away but we’re back moaning about Scotland again.

For me, Steve Clarke’s selection for next month’s qualifiers are just the first step in the evolution of the squad.

He’s a man that doesn’t like to change too much.

But I’m glad he’s shaken up the goalkeeping options and delighted to see Zander Clark in there – been knocking on the door for a while.

John Souttar and Jason Kerr will be next on the call-up list I reckon.

If only we could find a goalscorer from somewhere. . .