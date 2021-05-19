GEORGE CRAN: Dundee have their chance to get out of the Championship bearpit – go grab it

It’s been two long, long years at Dens Park fighting it out in the Championship bearpit.

Every single season in Scotland’s second tier is an all-out slog for almost every team involved.

Even Hearts this year, despite being so far in front, still had to grind things out at times.

Tomorrow and Monday, though, are Dundee’s chance to escape the Championship churn.

And throw Kilmarnock right into the middle of it.

Of the three potential challengers I would probably have had Killie as the least favourable for the Dark Blues.

With Tommy Wright in charge and guys like Kyle Lafferty, Greg Kiltie and Chris Burke in attack there is real danger there.

© SNS Group

Killie, though, are a club who finished third just a couple of years ago and will feel they shouldn’t be in this position.

Dundee can take advantage of that.

All the pressure was on the Dark Blues to beat Raith in the semi-final – now that’s flipped to the Premiership side.

Charlie Adam said the other day that there’s plenty of pressure at Dens Park to get back to the top flight.

I understand that but Dundee are absolutely the underdogs in this tie.

That’ll be a new experience for them after two years in the second tier.

Aside from the odd cup match, the Dark Blues have been expected to win almost every match since they were relegated.

It might just be a nice wee change of pace for the Dens men, being the side out to cause an upset.

And they absolutely can do just that.

Dundee threats

Kilmarnock have their threats but so do Dundee.

Adam, Jason Cummings, Paul McMullan, Osman Sow on his day, Jordan McGhee, Shaun Byrne, Jordan Marshall if fit and Lee Ashcroft are all capable of doing damage at Premiership level.

And there’s more on the way there, too.

The advantage Killie have is their overall level of player, thoughout their starting XI, is higher.

That’s the difference going up a level.

© SNS Group

It’s not about whether your best player is better than theirs.

It’s about the guys at the other end of the spectrum and the team as a whole.

Dundee will need every man on the pitch – the starting XI and every single sub – performing to their absolute maximum in both legs.

I believe they can do it.

I’ve said all season – and at times I did wonder if I was talking rubbish – that the quality was there at Dens Park.

In the last couple of months, they’ve shown that.

🎥 | Subscribers can watch the full match replay of our match against Raith, highlights and post match interviews with James McPake and Jordan McGhee on DeeTV #thedee ➡️ https://t.co/tk68I9wn7m pic.twitter.com/o5yXczNdh2 — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) May 13, 2021

Defensively they look a lot more sound – losing the goal early against Raith could have spooked them but they saw the game out pretty well.

Their away form is also very good with only one goal conceded in their last six on the road.

So they won’t worry if they don’t get a great result at home.

The Dundee players, though, have to believe absolutely it is their time.

This is the opportunity they have worked so hard for over two years – go grab it and get out of the bearpit.

Manager uncertainty not good for Dundee United

© SNS Group

The end of a season is always a time for reflection for football clubs.

Dundee United will be no different this week as they look back on the past campaign.

And they should be looking ahead with confidence, too.

Their first term back in the Premiership was solid if unspectacular.

The job was to stay out of trouble – they did so and had a decent cup run.

Manager Micky Mellon managed that without the ability to bring in more than a couple of players.

That should be appreciated and recognised, even if some of the football was pretty dull.

Fans will be demanding more next season, though, and rightly so.

They’ll (hopefully) be back in the stands at Tannadice by the next time United kick a ball and they’ll let their feelings known pretty quickly if they aren’t enjoying themselves.

Who the manager will be next term, though, is something that needs addressing.

Rumours keep popping up about interest in Mellon from down south.

Often there is no smoke without fire with these things.

But, even if there isn’t, any uncertainty over the manager isn’t a good thing for the club, players or anybody.

Changing boss every year isn’t good in the long run either for a club.

Stay or go – it would be good for everybody involved to get it sorted ASAP.

Hope was cruel for Scottish Cup Final fans

© SNS Group / SFA

To have the possibility of supporters attending the Scottish Cup Final this weekend dangled in front of people and then dragged away was pretty cruel.

The timing of everything was all a bit unfortunate, to be honest. I think it was only about a day the prospect of punters being there lasted.

But when there is a resurgence of the virus in a certain area, it’s only right to do everything to contain it.

I’m proud to live in a country that has taken a cautious approach to everything Covid-wise, even if it upsets a few people.

We’re getting closer to normality, just a little more patience is needed.