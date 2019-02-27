GEORGE CRAN: Dundee United have no margin for error left in Championship title race

Evening Telegraph football writer George Cran says to stand any chance of catching leaders Ross County the Tangerines need to continue to win, like they did last night, downing Inverness 1-0 at Tannadice.

In his weekly column, George said: “What a big, gutsy win that was for Dundee United last night.

“Inverness are a tough old nut to crack – Ross County found that in their Scottish Cup clash with their neighbours.

“What is surprising was Peter Pawlett trying his best to be the villain of the piece once again.

“On Saturday, it was his daft giveaway of a free-kick that gave Falkirk the chance to chuck the ball into the area and tempt goalie Benjamin Siegrist into coming for a ball he couldn’t win.

“And last night he picked up two bookings to leave his side hanging on with their hopes of winning the Championship title on the line.

“With Ross County winning at home to Ayr, the Staggies were threatening to take total control of the title race if the Tangerines slipped up.

“What’s clear now is there is absolutely no margin for error for United with that result in Dingwall making it a two-horse race.

“With two games to come against the leaders, Robbie Neilson’s men do have the chance to reel them in but dropping any points elsewhere could be fatal.”