Even though it was my team on the receiving end, it was great to see Osman Sow grab the headlines for Dundee this weekend.

Well, until George Galloway piped up anyway.

As up and down as they’ve been all campaign, I didn’t expect anything other than a routine win for the Dark Blues at Palmerston.

That’s how poor my side have been this season.

However, you’ve still got to beat the team that’s in front of you and in pretty horrible conditions, too.

Dundee did the job and did it well, even a late consolation didn’t quite cause the same fuss as the week before.

And in the space of two games, Sow has turned himself from a figure of fun in some quarters to the beginnings of a cult hero for Dundee fans.

Keep knocking in the goals and he’ll earn that status in no time at all.

Charlie Adam brings ‘wow’ factor to Dundee

The most remarkable thing about Saturday’s match at Palmerston, however, was the performance of Charlie Adam.

Even ol’ George took time to mention the Dark Blues talisman in his rule-breaking tweet.

Adam was imperious in the middle of the park.

There was one pass in particular in the first half when he spotted a runner into the Queens half, waited for the ball to come down for a few seconds without looking again and pinged a 40-yard volley over the top right onto the toe of his target.

I couldn’t help but utter an amazed ‘wow’ in the press box.

That’s the sort of quality we very rarely see in the Championship.

And on the form he’s shown in the last two weeks, he’s too good for the vast majority of the Premiership too, never mind the second tier.

We all know the terrible time he and his family have endured over the past few weeks.

Having not gone through that particular situation personally, I can’t begin to comprehend the sort of mentality it takes to still carry on with your normal everyday life, never mind drive yourself to excel on the football pitch.

Unbreakable bond between Charlie Adam and Dundee

Adam’s recent performances have been exceptional and when you add in all the stuff that’s been going on with him off the pitch, it is truly remarkable.

With the passing of a loved one and also an injury, I’d reckon the majority of players would decide it wasn’t worth it – or their manager would step in by taking them out of the team.

But this is Charlie Adam and Dundee we’re talking about here.

The bond is almost unbreakable and I’ve no doubt the family links will only have made that stronger.

The emotion in every goal he celebrates tells you that.

I get the feeling he’s only just getting started at Dens Park, too.

With ability like that and a seemingly invincible mentality, there could be no limit to where Adam can take Dundee through sheer force of will.

Hearts better watch out this Saturday night.

Like everyone else I had heard rumours of Dundee United legend Jim McLean’s sad passing on Saturday.

And to see confirmation later in the day was a huge moment in the history of football in this city.

‘Legend’ is bandied about a lot in the game these days but McLean is certainly that.

And the anecdotes and stories that have emerged in the last few days only serve to add to the legend of United’s greatest ever manager.

Covering Dundee on Saturday, I wasn’t involved in any of the tribute pieces that have appeared in our publications.

However, I must say the work done by all my colleagues on the sports desk in celebrating the life of McLean has been superb.

He was obviously before my time in the city so I never had any dealings with the man but I felt I got to know plenty about him by sitting next to Tom Duthie for years and hearing the many stories he had about working with McLean.

And I particularly enjoyed hearing about the United manager’s fondness of reading the Tele.

I can only imagine the sort of pressure that adds to a football writer knowing there might be a phone call from an irate Jim McLean in the morning!

A successful player at Dundee before moving across the road to momentous achievement at Tannadice, I can’t imagine there will be anyone who leaves a bigger mark on the city than Jim McLean.

Two statements – one an awful non-apology and the second barely undoing any of the damage of the first.

That’s been the life of the board at Queen of the South in recent days after allowing everyone’s favourite former MP George Galloway into Palmerston.

Chasing a bit of publicity and hoping for some cash along with it, my club haven’t half got themselves in a mess.

No doubt the authorities will come calling demanding answers soon.

Queens certainly got some publicity but alienated their entire fan base – be careful what you wish for.