GEORGE CRAN: Dundee fans get stocked up – there’s a whole lot of play-off tension heading your way AND time to look to the future at Dundee United

I hope Dundee fans have been stocking up on whatever vice they need to relieve stress.

Because this next few days are colossal ones for the future of their club.

I’m no Dee but even I am glad I’ll have a laptop to hide behind when the play-off tension becomes unbearable.

I can only see these two matches against Raith Rovers being cagey affairs.

There will be plenty of the apocryphal hiding behind sofas and chewing of fingernails for Dark Blues unable to peel their eyes from the TV.

They are very difficult games to call.

And results between the teams this season only strengthens that argument – one draw and a win each.

I’ve written about set-pieces, good and bad for Dundee, and I’d expect they could even be the difference come Saturday night.

© SNS Group

Four of Raith’s five goals against the Dark Blues have come, sometimes indirectly, from set-plays.

While Dundee have the newly-crowned award king of Dens Park Lee Ashcroft powering in on every delivery.

And his partner Liam Fontaine hasn’t been found wanting in the goals stakes either.

Saying that, former Dee Kyle Benedictus has scored three goals this season, two of them against his old side.

Play-off football is often about the slim margins. With that comes nerve-shredding tension and a desperate need from players not to be the one that messes things up at this late stage.

That sort of pressure seems simple to talk about for us.

For the players, it could be a moment that spoils – or indeed elevates – an entire year’s work.

But that drama is why we love football.

Pressure is all on opposition says manager (x2)

And the introduction of the play-offs a few years back injected much-needed life into our lower leagues.

That’s for next week, though.

A next week Dundee need to ensure they are still alive and kicking for.

I’ve very much enjoyed the ‘pressure’ talk between the two managers, James McPake and John McGlynn trying to ramp things up on each other.

There’s no doubt, though, that the Dark Blues are expected to get through.

The question is now whether the Dundee squad has the characters to stand up in the face of that sort of expectation.

© SNS Group

From my personal viewpoint, they do – but the only way it can be proved is by winning this tie.

Over the league season, Dundee showed they are a better team than Rovers by finishing above them.

They have better, more experienced players.

For a lot of the season, though, I’d say Raith had a better team. As in a collective unit working together.

A big test for me will be how the Dark Blues begin the game after 12 days without a match.

Whatever happens, it’s going to be a tense 120 minutes (at least).

Get prepared Dees.

Time to look to the future at Tannadice

© SNS Group

Dundee United’s season is over now, isn’t it?

I had big hopes they’d be able to rise to the occasion on Saturday.

However, they didn’t really give themselves a foothold in the semi-final against Hibs.

It was a performance that badly needed an individual spark from somebody.

But there hasn’t been a huge amount of that this season from the Tangerines.

It’s been a decent campaign from Micky Mellon’s men, don’t get me wrong.

However, attacking style and verve hasn’t been a word associated with them often.

The quarter-final apart, I guess – and I don’t buy the ‘Aberdeen were awful’ story either.

Yes, the opposition was poor but United most certainly weren’t.

However, that day has only been a flash in the pan it seems.

By the time I write my next column, their season will be over with games against Motherwell and St Mirren left tonight and Saturday.

A weekend clash between the two beaten semi-finalists does not sound a cheery affair.

What United need to do now, though, is look ahead to next season.

Give some youngsters a chance in these two games to show they can be part of the squad next term.

And try to finish off what has been a definite step in the right direction on a positive note.

Injuries are a shame but thankfully Scotland are well-stocked

© SNS Group

It’s always a shame to see players miss out on major tournaments through injury.

Sadly it’s been a story Scotland fans haven’t had to put up with for a long, long time!

Looks like Kenny McLean and Ryan Jack will miss the Euros.

Disappointing for them but thankfully we are very well-stocked in quality central midfielders.

Whether either of those would make Steve Clarke’s first XI is up for debate.

What it does is open the door for the likes of Billy Gilmour and David Turnbull.

Players like those two are the future of the team.