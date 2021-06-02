GEORGE CRAN: Dundee and James McPake are riding a wave of positivity and United fans have right to be angry but there’s plenty going well at Tannadice

Everything is suddenly coming up McPake.

Congratulations to the Dundee boss for picking up the Championship Manager of the Season award.

The gong may sound like it’s from a famous computer game, but it’s the real thing.

I’ve no doubt fans of Hearts were questioning just that when the winner was announced.

And I’m sure James will have enjoyed some of the responses from Jambos just a little, being a former Hibs captain.

Over the entire campaign, the Edinburgh side were by far the best side, winning the league by 12 points.

But footballing decisions don’t always follow logic.

Hearts strolled the league.

But they stumbled over the line with supporters very unhappy with their team and manager Robbie Neilson.

Contrast that with events at Dens Park where Dundee were building, building, building momentum.

And now they are riding the crest of a wave that’s seen them sail through the play-offs to join Neilson’s side in the Premiership.

So, why not?

McPake has done a fine job at Dens Park, even if it took a while for things to get going.

Only two clubs had managed to get up through the play-offs from the Championship previously.

That shows just how big an achievement it is, particularly with the structure weighted in favour of the top flight.

Dark Blues on the up

Then there’s Cammy Kerr getting a new deal, there’s a new signing coming into Dens Park and John Nelms coming out and speaking to everybody.

Even accounts emerging with another loss can’t dampen the mood around Dens Park – even that shortfall is a big improvement on previous years.

It’s such a strange sensation writing positive stories about Dundee.

I’ve barely had to do it since I started this job full-time in 2017!

It’s been misery after misery and then relegation.

Finally the Dark Blues are on the way back up.

And they should most certainly ride that wave of positivity.

There’s no knowing where it might take you.

When McPake came into Dens Park, he said he was inheriting a club that’s got used to losing.

He wanted to change that.

And we’ve all seen over the years that when a team gets used to winning, they can achieve almost anything.

St Johnstone have shown that this year.

The last team to come up through the play-offs, Livingston, have shown that for even longer.

Remember they came straight from League One up to the top flight and almost qualified for Europe.

Then at the other end of the spectrum you get Brechin City, a club that seems addicted to losing right now. Dundee had a bit of that for a while.

Now, though, the Dark Blues are most certainly on the up.

Take advantage of the happiness and see where it takes you.

I bet they can’t wait for the new season to kick off.

United fans right to be concerned but their club has plenty going right

I know there is real concern among Dundee United fans about the direction their club is heading in.

However, being a glass-half-full kind of guy, I like to focus on positives.

Getting a new manager in nice and quick has to be job No 1 at Tannadice, no doubt.

But the Tangerines have plenty of good stuff going for them right now.

Last season may not have been a scintillating one but United achieved their best finish as a club since 2015.

That team with Nadir Ciftci, Stuart Armstrong and Gary Mackay-Steven in it – for half of it, anyway – finished fifth in a league without Rangers.

Last season, United were very close to the top six before the split.

That’s not bad.

Certainly, considering the four seasons in the Championship.

Then there’s the burgeoning youth set-up that is already bringing youngsters into the first team.

Kerr Smith, Logan Chalmers, Louis Appere, Archie Meekison and Jamie Robson are all academy graduates and all started United’s last game.

There are some really positive things happening at Tannadice.

My guess is the anger over the head coach situation comes from fans knowing their club is close to something special.

And they don’t want to see all the good work done up till now wasted.

Let’s have some memories Scotland!

It feels strange that a major tournament that’s been delayed for a year can take you unawares.

However, seeing Euro 2020 kicks off next week, it certainly has taken me by surprise!

I do love a major tournament, day after day of big games.

It would be great to be there in person to see Scotland at a Euros.

But I guess TV will have to do, whether at a pub or chasing my one-year-old around the living room.

I was 11 the last time and I have distinct memories of Euro 96 – let’s have some even better ones this time Scotland!