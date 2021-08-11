GEORGE CRAN: Crowd theory – home advantage is well and truly alive again

It won’t have felt like it for anyone associated with Dundee but Sunday’s match at Parkhead was pretty special.

Anyone of a dark blue persuasion definitely won’t agree that Saturday’s match at Tannadice was special, too.

What struck me about both is how much of an impact the home support had on the games themselves.

I’m not saying Celtic only thumped Dundee because they had 24,000 in the stands.

That may well have happened anyway.

But I think the Dark Blues were stuck in the unfortunate position of being the visitors on the first day Celtic fans got to watch their team in big numbers again.

At times Celtic Park was like the Colosseum with Dundee very much the Christians being thrown to the Lisbon Lions.

For me, it was the first time I’d been in a crowd that size for two years.

As a neutral, it was great to see and hear.

The roar that went up when the home players went into their huddle was huge, even though the stadium was only half full.

I can only imagine how much that fired up the Celtic players.

And poor Dundee just couldn’t cope with the pace up front or the quality out wide, especially from Ryan Christie.

As I said before, the crowd didn’t win the game for the Hoops.

I do believe it added at least 20% to Celtic’s performance, though.

James McPake’s side were the unlucky ones in the way.

Hopefully, it turns out to just be a one-off and the Dark Blues quickly get back to what they’ve been doing so well of late.

And make home advantage count this weekend.

Because it definitely makes a big difference.

Home advantage

Dundee United are the perfect example of that.

Away at Pittodrie, they were easily second best to an Aberdeen side playing in front of a sizeable home crowd on opening day.

But then were completely transformed against Rangers on Saturday at Tannadice.

The Gers themselves, so dominant last season in front of empty stands, wilted in the face of the home support.

Again, it’s the players that win these games.

But a loud, boisterous and large crowd behind them makes a huge, huge difference.

Silly little things like a midfielder winning a 50-50 in the middle of the park, the crowd roars.

Youngster Darren Watson blocks a cross in the closing stages and the supporters go wild.

Imagine what’s going on inside that young man, he’ll be high as a kite.

The ‘12th man’ may have become a cliche that didn’t mean much in recent times.

After 16 months with no football to go watch, that 12th man is back and he’s shouting very loudly.

Both Old Firm sides lost their first away league fixtures.

There will be more of that this season.

Home advantage is well and truly alive again.

Shame to see Lawrence Shankland go but he could thrive on the Continent

It looks like Lawrence Shankland has played his final game for Dundee United.

The deal might even be done by the time this is published.

He’s off to sunnier climes (I assume Belgium has less rain than we do) and I wish him the best of luck.

Last season might not have gone the way he – or United – wanted but he’s been a

fine acquisition for the Tangerines since arriving two years ago.

His goals got them back in the Premiership and now they are selling him for a tidy profit, it’s worked out pretty perfectly all round.

The club has been good for him too, not least the sizeable wage he was on but also the opportunity to play in the top flight and obviously turn out for Scotland.

I really hope he kicks on with Beerschot in the Belgian top flight.

They finished just a point off their play-off system last season so European football is a possibility.

We’ve seen a few players head abroad and not really do much before heading back home in recent years.

It would be great for Scotland if Shankland really takes to life on the Continent because he could add loads to his game.

It’s a shame United fans won’t be able to watch him in tangerine anymore but,

hopefully, they can take pride in seeing him bang in goals in Belgium.

And then for Scotland. . .

Competition dying at the top of the game

I’ve not been that fussed about all the Lionel Messi palaver this week.

He’s a great player and it’s a shame he has to leave Barcelona.

But the club can only blame itself for the mess it’s in financially.

What I am more annoyed about is that he’ll go to PSG or Man City because they are the only ones that can afford him.

And those two are what’s wrong with world football right now.

In fact, Barca (and Real Madrid) trying to keep up with PSG and City is what has got them into the huge money mess they are in.

Competition is slowly but surely dying at the top of the game.