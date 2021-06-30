GEORGE CRAN: Cool, calm and collected Dundee in a good place ahead of Premiership return while Dundee United’s pre-season schedule seems light

It’s all very quiet at Dens Park right now.

Fans understandably want to see signings and their team being improved ASAP.

Dundee have two new faces this summer in Luke McCowan and Ryan Sweeney – three if you include Paul McMullan making his stay permanent.

But there seems no desperate rush to bring in more.

And that, to me, is a good sign.

It tells you James McPake is happy with the squad he already has, all he needs to do now is sprinkle some extra quality on the top.

To get quality through the door takes time, though.

© David Young

But it feels like Dundee have the patience about them just now to ensure they get absolutely the right players in between now and the league season kicking off.

When a club is on a high like the Dark Blues are, the quiet approach tells you all is in hand.

The strong, silent type is one who signals confidence and competence.

I agree with my learned colleague Lee Wilkie’s assessment yesterday of the Dens Park club being a settled side.

It really feels that way too, talking to players, the manager and his coaches at training and friendlies.

There’s an air around the place of everything being positive and upbeat.

Football clubs aren’t always like that, often when things aren’t quite right there are still jokes but you can sense unease behind them.

There’s nothing like that at Dundee right now.

After years of battling against the drop and then scrapping for points in the Championship, it’s good to see.

As I say, it’s been a long time since the Dark Blues were a winning team.

Now, though, they are getting used to it in the same way the team were used to losing when they went down a couple of years ago.

Station Park success

Saturday’s match may only have been a friendly against League Two opposition but any kind of win can only add to the momentum surrounding the squad.

At Station Park, McPake’s men looked like a Premiership outfit.

Particularly in the second half when Charlie Adam found his range so spectacularly to set up three goals in six minutes.

If that’s not ominous for Premiership defences this season, I don’t know what is.

There was literally no negative to the game on Saturday, every player got some minutes, three goals, a clean sheet and another victory racked up.

Everyone is fit right now – aside from Jason Cummings, who I wish the best of health – including Fin Robertson and Alex Jakubiak coming back.

🎥 | Goals from today's pre-season win over Forfar #thedee pic.twitter.com/OqpgaIdyMU — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) June 26, 2021

The latter has had a torrid time with injuries since signing last summer so it was good to see him playing again.

If he can keep free of injuries before the season starts, Jakubiak will be like a new signing.

His pace and directness could be a real asset this term up top or coming from wide.

Wilkie says ‘stable Dundee’.

For me it is ‘cool, calm and collected Dundee’.

Whichever you prefer, the Dark Blues are in a good place right now, signings imminent or not.

Dundee United pre-season schedule a bit light?

© SNS Group

I was a little surprised to see Dundee United’s pre-season schedule this week.

Mainly because it was so light.

I know the close season is much, much shorter these days with the League Cup group stage.

But just one first-team friendly before competitive football begins doesn’t seem like enough to me.

It looks like the Premier Sports Cup might be used in place of pre-season matches.

That’s an approach I don’t like.

I remember Csaba Laszlo taking that approach in his final season.

Failing to get off to a good start against lower-league opposition just piled the pressure on and he was gone a few months later.

That’s not going to happen this time but Tam Courts needs some positive results nice and early to get his feet under the desk.

I always think the League Cup group stage is the perfect chance to start off your season on a positive note.

Taking on lower-league sides, the opportunity is there to rack up wins and score some goals.

Look at Lawrence Shankland – in his last season at Ayr he’d scored seven goals before the league campaign even started.

He was off to a flyer and ended the season with 34.

No doubt Courts & Co. will be working hard on the training pitch but a good League Cup group stage is the ideal springboard for the season, just ask Lawrence.

Great to see Andy Murray back at Wimbledon, exhausted or not

© Shutterstock Feed

At first it was refreshing to see Andy Murray back on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

It’s the first time in four years he’s played a singles match at SW19. And he won, no less.

However, turning from the football when he was a game away from victory was a painful experience.

I’ve never seen a man look so tired in all my life!

He just couldn’t get over the line against Nikoloz Basilashvili.

He looked ready for his bed there and then but thankfully he found a way to win.

Turning back the clock, hoping for another win today.